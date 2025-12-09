Republic Bank names Robert Etherington senior VP, market manager for three counties

Republic Bank and Trust Company has announced the appointment of Robert W. Etherington as senior vice president and market manager overseeing the Butler, Warren, and Clermont County markets.

Etherington brings 34 years of banking experience to the role, including the last 17 years with CenterBank, now First Commonwealth Bank, where he served in several leadership capacities.

In his new position, Etherington will assist the local management team with market strategy, strengthen commercial and community banking relationships, and support Republic’s continued growth throughout southwest Ohio.

“Rob’s depth of experience, strong community ties, and track record of leadership make him a tremendous asset to our organization,” said Tom Saelinger, Greater Cincinnati Market President, Republic Bank. “We are thrilled to welcome him to Republic Bank as we expand our presence and commitment to the region.”

Etherington began his banking career in the early 1990s and has since built a reputation for relationship- focused leadership, community engagement, and consistent performance. At CenterBank/First Commonwealth Bank, he helped drive commercial portfolio growth while supporting local business development initiatives.

“I’m excited to join Republic Bank and lead efforts in such vibrant and growing counties,” Etherington said. “Republic Bank’s culture, community commitment, and client-centered approach align perfectly with my values. I look forward to serving our clients and helping businesses and families thrive.”

Etherington will be based in Republic Bank’s southwest Ohio market and will partner closely with local business, civic, and nonprofit leaders to further strengthen the bank’s community presence.

Republic Bank