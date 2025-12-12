St. Elizabeth associates donate 5,400 pairs of socks to Rose Garden Home mission

As temperatures drop across Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati, St. Elizabeth associates are stepping up to help those in need.

For the third consecutive year, employees partnered with The Rose Garden Home Mission to collect new socks for individuals and families experiencing hardship.

This year’s effort resulted in an impressive 5,400 pairs of socks, a significant increase from 4,000 pairs in 2024 and 1,500 pairs during the inaugural drive in 2023.

The drive is spearheaded by St. Elizabeth associate Viola Rowland, who is a Medical Assistant in the podiatry division for St. Elizabeth Physicians along with St. Elizabeth Podiatrist, Dr. Mark Pell.



“Warm socks are among the most requested items by those facing economic challenges, and our sock drive aims to provide comfort and improve their quality of life during the cold winter months,” said Rowland.



The donation was presented on December 10 at the Rose Garden Home Mission, located at 2040 Madison Avenue in Covington.

For more information about the Rose Garden Home click heresocks.





