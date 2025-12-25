State PSC approves Duke Energy Kentucky’s rate increase for NKY service area

The Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) has issued an Order in Case No. 2025-00125, Duke Energy Kentucky, Inc.’s (Duke) filing for a general adjustment of rates and other general relief in their Northern Kentucky service area.

On June 2, 2025, Duke requested authorization to increase its natural gas base rate. In Duke Kentucky’s application the company requested a revenue increase of $26,387,365, or an 18.17 percent increase. On October 20, 2025, Duke Kentucky and the Attorney General of the Commonwealth’s Office of Rate Intervention filed a Joint Stipulation that negotiated a resolution to all issues presented in the application.



Duke Kentucky’s last adjustment of its electric rates was granted in Case No. 2022-00372.

A formal hearing was conducted on October 28.

In their Order, the PSC accepted the settlement, approving rates that will produce an annual increase in Duke Kentucky’s revenues of $21,622,510 or 9.61 percent. Also included in the order is an increase in the residential customer charge from $17.50 to $20.00 a month, and an extension of the Pipeline Modernization Mechanism (Rider PMM) to allow for replacement of Aldyl-A (AA) in the Duke Kentucky system.

The complete PSC order, a video of the hearing, and other records in the case are available on the PSC website. The case number is 2025-00125.

Duke Kentucky is a utility engaged in the natural gas and electric business that purchases, sells, stores, and transports natural gas to approximately 100,000 customers in Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, and Pendleton counties, Kentucky.

The PSC is an independent agency attached for administrative purposes to the Energy and Environment Cabinet. The agency regulates more than 1,500 gas, water, sewer, electric and telecommunication utilities operating in Kentucky and has approximately 90 employees.

Public Service Commission