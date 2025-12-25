TANK says ‘Merry Christmas’ with free fares for everyone all day today

The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) – a public transit system serving Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties and downtown Cincinnati – is offering free fares all day on Christmas Day, Thursday, Dec. 25.

Free fares will be available on all TANK vehicles, including fixed-route buses, the Southbank Shuttle and RAMP.

“Offering free service on Christmas Day is one small way we can give back to the community we’re proud to serve,” said Jenny Kammes, TANK marketing manager.

“We hope this helps families connect with loved ones and makes the holiday a little easier for everyone.”

To learn more about TANK and its holiday schedule, visit tankbus.org.