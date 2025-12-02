TANK’s holiday bus offers free rides in December, will appear on every route at a ‘secret’ time

This holiday season, Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) is bringing back its “secret” holiday bus, where every passenger enjoys a free ride.

Fully decorated inside, the holiday bus begins service will run through Wednesday, Dec. 31.

The holiday bus will make appearances on every route throughout the month, but the schedule will remain a secret.

“This is our way of saying happy holidays and thanking our riders for their support throughout the year,” said Jenny Kammes, TANK marketing manager.

Now in its third year, holiday bus riders are encouraged to snap photos while on board and share them on social media to help spread holiday cheer.

