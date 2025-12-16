The Carnegie receives $25,000 grant from music education foundation led by musician Billy Joel

The Carnegie has announced The Joel Foundation has awarded $25,000 to the organization in support of its music education programs in Northern Kentucky classrooms.

The Joel Foundation was founded by musician Billy Joel, and is led by he and his wife, Alexis Roderick Joel, with the purpose of funding programs in music and music education. The gift will support The Carnegie’s arts integration program in local schools, serving students who otherwise may not have access to the arts.

“The Carnegie’s In-School Programming prioritizes student learning through creativity and self-expression and promotes the arts as must-have versus nice-to-have,” said Cheri Walsh, executive director of The Joel Foundation. “All teachers and students deserve access and opportunities in, and through, the arts. Billy, Alexis, and The Joel Foundation are very proud to support The Carnegie’s music education programs throughout Northern Kentucky public schools.”

The Carnegie’s presence in the Northern Kentucky region closes an educational gap in visual arts, dance, theatre and music curriculum. Annually, the organization delivers more than 100,000 classroom hours to students. The Carnegie’s commitment to local arts education ensures hands-on discovery and development of creativity, collaboration through the arts, and creative decision-making in the classroom.

“The Carnegie’s In-School Programming provides students with opportunities to imagine, create, and communicate in all art forms during the school day,” said Alissa Paasch, The Carnegie’s education director and leader of the arts integration program “Our programs challenge students to explore and express ideas through the arts to strengthen problem solving, perseverance, communication, and pride. We encourage every student to trust in their abilities to make choices, reflect and adapt, and confidently share with their community.”

This gift would not have been possible without support from one of The Carnegie’s major supporters, Suits That RocK. The annual concert has raised over $2 million dollars in support of The Carnegie’s Arts Education mission. Kevin Canafax of Fidelity Investments, who helped found Suits That Rock, reached out to The Joel Foundation to explain the connection between the two music education organizations.

“I immediately recognized the “rhythm” between The Joel Foundation, and The Carnegie’s Arts Integration Program,” said Canafax. “Thanks to generous donations from The Joel Foundation and SUITS THAT ROCK, music and art will continue to foster positive change in the growing Northern Kentucky community.”

For more information about The Carnegie and its education initiative, visit thecarnegie.com. To learn more about Suits That Rock, visit thecarnegie.com/suits-that-rock.

