Walton’s quiet treasure, the Gaines Tavern History Center, well preserved and holding holiday open house

By Jennifer Jahn

NKyTribune staff writer

Tucked along Old Nicholson Road sits one of Walton’s quiet treasures — an early 19th-century brick home that has witnessed more than two centuries of American change. Long before highways, before railroads, and even before Kentucky became a state, the property that would one day become the Gaines Tavern History Center was already part of the story. Its roots stretch back to 1734, when the land belonged to Orange County, Virginia, and generations of travelers stopped here hoping to find food, shelter, and rest.

Many early attempts to run a tavern on the site failed. But in 1808, Abner Gaines stepped in with determination and vision. He began operating the tavern and eventually purchased the property, building the brick home in 1814 and expanding it just five years later. That addition would change the region’s transportation history: the house became the first stage line stop between Cincinnati and Lexington, serving as a vital respite for travelers for more than half a century—until the railroad age shifted the rhythms of travel forever.

In the years that followed, the house took on many identities. It was a private residence, an inn, and even an antique shop. Yet through all these transformations, its sturdy brick walls and quiet charm remained. In 2006, the City of Walton purchased the home and its surrounding 7.5 acres, beginning a restoration effort the following year to preserve one of Northern Kentucky’s most significant historic landmarks.

Paula Jolley remembers that season well. She was serving on the Walton City Council when the purchase was made, and a few years later, in 2011, the city began opening the home to the public twice a month. After a temporary closure, the Gaines House reopened in 2021, and Jolley stepped into the role of Event Coordinator in 2023 — a role that has allowed her to see firsthand how deeply the community values the historic home.

“We are fortunate to have the support of Mayor Courtney and the council, along with all the help we receive from Walton Public Works and the people at City Hall,” Jolley says.

Proceeds from events held May through December go directly toward maintaining the home, and help also arrives from unexpected places — like the agriculture department at Walton Verona High School, which lovingly tends the landscaping.

Inside the house, volunteers bring history to life. Each year, they select themes for monthly events and transform the rooms to match. Over the years, visitors have explored exhibits featuring trains, the Civil War, Daniel Boone, quilts and textiles, local photographs, and even World War II and Kentucky’s role in it. One of the most beloved events is the annual October Ghost Walk. And twice a year, elegant teas are held in the North Parlor and Tavern Room, offering guests a glimpse of what hospitality felt like in centuries past.

One of the most cherished traditions, however, is the Christmas Open House.

“Stephen and Lori Santangelo had the idea to create a Christmas open house to showcase the house and show appreciation to the citizens of Walton,” Jolley explains.

The event is free, with visitors encouraged to bring donations of paper goods for the Walton Food Pantry. Volunteers decorate each room with its own festive theme, live music fills the hallways, and raffle prizes add to the celebration.



What many don’t know is that the Gaines House is also a “boutique venue” available for small weddings, showers, and private gatherings. In 2024, it hosted its first wedding — fittingly for a young woman who once served as a tour guide there when she was in high school.

From its 1848 Grand Piano to the beautifully preserved half-tester bed upstairs, the house is full of artifacts that tell the story of Boone County’s past. But its heart belongs to the community that continues to care for it, celebrate it, and keep its history alive.

This year’s Christmas Open House will take place Sunday, December 14, from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information about the event and the Gaines Tavern History Center, visit the Center’s official page, Gaines Tavern and History Center

