A constant smile and kindness make ‘Mr. Bob’ a hometown hero at Costco

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune staff writer

Two words. Just two magical words. Words that are foreign to most have made Bob Costa a local hero.

Perhaps even a legend.

To you he’s Mr. Bob – and if you have ever shopped at Costco – 800 Heights Blvd., Florence – he’s the man who scans your receipt. He’s been doing it for close to five years – and he says he wouldn’t trade it for anything on earth.

“My wife brought me to Kentucky in 2004,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune while checking out customers. “My cousin had a job here; my future wife lived next door – and we ended up getting married — in Florida.”

Costa, er, Mr. Bob hails from Connecticut. “I’m a proud grad of Bristol Eastern High School,” he says with his ever-present smile.

But why the Costco connection?

“It’s the perfect neutral spot where I can see and greet the people from my neighborhood,” the 56-year-old Union resident says. “And the best part is bringing a smile to everyone I see. It’s a simple act of kindness. By the way, this community is just awesome.”

And so is Mr. Bob, according to his Costco Supervisor, Cheryl Aubrey, a 12-year Costco, Florence employee.

“I hired Bob on the spot,” she told the Tribune. “He shopped here, I saw his personality, and in fact, we weren’t hiring at the time.”

So, Aubrey went to the Assistant General Manager, and told him we need to hire him. “I said he is a just a wonderful person with a tremendous personality,” said Aubrey.

He is – and they did.

“What makes him special,” Aubrey said, “He thinks about the person before himself. He is kind to everyone, even if people are not so kind to him.”

The proof is on the Costco Uncensored coast-to-coast Facebook page – some 700 comments – all complimentary to Costa. “He is,” Aubrey said, “A special human.”

In fact, Anbrey recalls several years back Costa was thinking of leaving to work for a non-profit. “That alone shows you his heart is in the right place,” she said. “He stayed with us, since our benefits won out.”

And if you don’t believe the Facebook comments, Amy Delphrado showed everyone why Mr. Bob is a true hit.

“I’ve been shopping here nine years,” she told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, while waiting for Mr. Bob to check her receipt. “My kids love Mr. Bob. That says it all.”

Wow.

Lori Tackett was waiting on the two-lane line for checkout, and qucikly switched to Mr. Bob’s row. “I’m going down my boyfriend’s isle,” she said.

Why?

“He always makes me smile.”

“It’s a wonderful situation,” Costa said, “But sometimes you don’t know what to expect.”

Like the time someone tried to walk-in the store with a live chicken. “Yes,” he said, “We let him in.”

That wasn’t the case when a gentleman tried to bring live rats in Costco, or an exotic cat in a cart. “We had to turn them away.”

Mistakes. “It happens from time to time,” he said, “but usually simple, minor ones.”

And the crowds? “It can be stressful at times, with the amount of people coming through.

“We can hit a thousand or more a day,” he said. Costa works daily, from 11 am to 7:30 – and is off on Thursdays.

“Mr. Bob had his yearly review this week,” Aubrey said, “It is an honor to have you here.” She said she teared-up when reading some of Mr. Bob ‘s review comments.

Oh, we almost forgot those two simple words.

Thank you.

Yes, they work – just ask Mr. Bob.