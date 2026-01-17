After eight years, Ryan Mooney-Bullock leaving Green Umbrella to head Gorman Heritage Farm

Green Umbrella, announced that Ryan Mooney‑Bullock will conclude her tenure as executive director after more than eight years of leadership. Mooney‑Bullock has been named the next executive director of Gorman Heritage Farm. The Green Umbrella Board of Trustees has appointed Van Sullivan, senior director of programs and climate strategy, as interim executive director, effective Feb.14.

Since assuming leadership of Green Umbrella in 2018, Mooney‑Bullock has helped strengthen its role as a regional collaborative focused on advancing sustainability across ten counties. In that time, the organization quadrupled in size, added staff capacity in five areas of programming, and adopted a regional climate collaborative framework. The recently completed new five‑year strategic plan positions the organization for continued growth and impact.

“Serving as executive director of Green Umbrella has been an incredible privilege, one that has allowed me to build a diverse network of colleagues and partners who I know will carry the work forward to amazing places,” said Mooney-Bullock.

Since joining Green Umbrella in 2020, Sullivan has played a key role in shaping Green Umbrella’s climate policy and community programming and engagement efforts. They will work closely with Mooney‑Bullock to ensure a smooth leadership transition. The Green Umbrella board has formed a succession committee, led by board President Jaime Love, to oversee the search for Green Umbrella’s next permanent executive director.

“We are incredibly thankful for Ryan’s eight years of dedicated leadership and the collaborative culture she has helped build at Green Umbrella. It has not only been transformational for the organization but also for the broader Greater Cincinnati sustainability community,” Love said. “With an experienced interim leader, an engaged board, and a newly adopted five‑year strategic plan, we are confident Green Umbrella will continue advancing climate and sustainability across our region without missing a beat.”

Mooney‑Bullock will become executive director of Gorman Heritage Farm, a nonprofit educational farm in Evendale dedicated to cultivating a healthy community through farm‑based education and experiences centered on food, sustainable agriculture and the natural world.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ryan’s collaborative spirit and strategic vision to Gorman Heritage Farm,” said Andy Mueller, chair of the Gorman Heritage Farm Board of Directors. “Her leadership at Green Umbrella has helped strengthen environmental efforts across the entire Greater Cincinnati region, and we deeply respect the impact she has made there. Her strong history in non-profit leadership, education, sustainability and people development is exactly what our organization needs to continue the legacy of Dorothy, Jim and the extended Gorman Family.”

“After nearly a decade of working on policy and systems change at a regional scale, I’m excited to get back to my roots and focus on stewarding a specific place and community – Gorman Heritage Farm. I look forward to being outdoors every day, raising awareness about and supporting a team of farmers, volunteers, and educators who help people build meaningful relationships with the natural world and their food,” Mooney-Bullock said.

Green Umbrella will celebrate Mooney‑Bullock’s tenure at its Annual Impact Celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 10 where the organization will also share highlights from its newly updated strategic plan and priorities for the year ahead.

“The organization is the strongest it has ever been and is poised for a period of expanded impact on issues affecting our region’s environment and quality of life,” said Love. “This is an exceptional opportunity for a rising leader to take Green Umbrella to its next stage of development for the benefit of all Greater Cincinnati.”

As Green Umbrella enters its first leadership transition in more than eight years, 2026 marks a moment of momentum and possibility. With a strong foundation in place, the organization invites the community, partners, members, and supporters to take the next step under the umbrella — to engage, participate, and invest in the work ahead.

From hands-on programs and regional collaboration to learning, convening, and celebration, there are many ways to be part of Green Umbrella in the coming year. Whether you join as a member, participate in a program or event, or support through sponsorship or individual giving, every level of involvement helps carry forward solutions that benefit the entire region.

“I’m deeply grateful to the many partners and supporters who make Green Umbrella’s work possible,” Mooney‑Bullock added. “I look forward to continuing to work alongside this network as the leader of a member organization.”

