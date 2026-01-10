All “A” Classic: Holy Cross, NewCath return to 9th Region final; Walton-Verona loses 8th Region title game

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Holy Cross and Newport Central Catholic will meet in the championship game of the 9th Region All “A” Classic girls basketball tournament for the third straight year.

In semifinal games on Friday, NewCath (8-4) defeated Villa Madonna, 56-26, and Holy Cross (11-2) knocked off St. Henry, 51-31, to set up their rematch at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bellevue High School’s gym.

Holy Cross won its fourth straight game without scoring leader D’Myah Williams, who is sidelined with a knee injury. The Indians’ offensive leader was junior guard Alyssa Arlinghaus with 14 points and five assists to go along with eight rebounds.

Holy Cross won the small school region tournament the last four years, defeating NewCath in the the last two region finals.

Two weeks ago, the Indians posted a 66-29 win over NewCath and they now have a 7-0 record in games between the two teams over the last five years.

The 9th Region champion will play the 7th Region champion in the first round of the All “A” Classic girls state tournament on Jan. 21 at Owensboro Sportscenter.

In the championship game of the girls 8th Region All “A” Classic on Friday, Walton-Verona was outscored, 15-6, in the first quarter and lost to Owen County, 54-45.

Walton-Verona (10-4) had won the region title the last two years, but they made only two field goals and two free throws in the first eight minutes of Friday’s final and couldn’t overcome the slow start. They were behind 24-13 at halftime and 42-29 at the end of the third quarter.

Owen County sophomore guard Hannah Mason scored 12 of her game-high 20 points in the first half. The other double-figure scorer for the Rebels (8-4) was senior guard Kylee Steffen with 13 points. Walton-Verona’s leading scorer was sophomore center Eva Hargett with 12 points. The Bearcats were 7-of-20 at the free throw line.

All “A” Classic girls region tournaments

9TH REGION AT BELLEVUE

Saturday

Championship game: Newport Central Catholic vs. Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION AT BRACKEN COUNTY

Saturday

Paris vs. St. Patrick, 12:45 p.m.

Augusta vs. Brossart, 4:15 p.m.

Monday

Nicholas County vs. Paris-St. Patrick winner, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Bracken County vs. Augusta-Brossart winner, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 6 p.m.

All “A” Classic boys region tournaments

8TH REGION AT TRIMBLE COUNTY

Saturday

Championship game: Walton-Verona vs. Owen County, 6:30 p.m.

10TH REGION AT BRACKEN COUNTY

Saturday

Calvary Christian vs. Nicholas County, 11 a.m.

Paris vs. St. Patrick, 2:30 p.m.

Augusta vs. Brossart, 6 p.m.

Monday

Nicholas County-Calvary Christian winner vs. Paris-St. Patrick winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Bracken County vs. Augusta-Brossart winner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

9TH REGION AT HOLY CROSS

Monday

Heritage Academy vs. Beechwood, 6 p.m.

Villa Madonna vs. Dayton, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Henry vs. Ludlow, 6 p.m.

Newport vs. Bellevue, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Newport Central Catholic vs. Heritage Academy-Beechwood winner, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Villa Madonna-Dayton winner, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 17

Championship game, 7 p.m.