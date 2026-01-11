Brothers lead Walton-Verona to third straight 8th Region All “A” Classic boys basketball championship

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Walton-Verona junior Wyatt Shearer and his older brother, Deuce, scored a combined total of 37 points to lead their team to a 67-49 win over Owen County in the championship game of the 8th Region All “A” Classic tournament Saturday at Trimble County.

Deuce scored 13 of his 18 points in the first half that ended with the Bearcats holding a 37-24 lead. Wyatt got 13 of his 19 points in the second half to help secure his team’s third straight region title in the small school playoffs.

The Bearcats’ other double-figure scorer was senior Cole Dryden with 12 points. He was named most valuable player on the region all-tournament team that included both Shearer brothers and junior Adam Gutman.

Walton-Verona (10-5) will make a return trip to the All “A” Classic state tournament that begins Jan. 22 at Owensboro Sportscenter. The team’s first-round opponent will be 12th Region champion Somerset (9-4) at 11:30 a.m. (CST).

The Bearcats made it to the state tournament quarterfinals the last two years under head coach Mike Hester.

WALTON-VERONA 17 22 12 16 — 67

OWEN COUNTY 13 11 7 18 — 49

WALTON-VERONA (10-5): D. Shearer 7 1 18, W. Shearer 7 5 19, Portwood 2 0 5, Thornberry 2 4 8, Gamble 0 2 2, Dryden 5 0 12, Corpus 1 0 3. Totals: 24 12 67.

OWEN COUNTY (5-6): Duvall 2 0 6, Stafford 4 3 12, Holt 0 3 3, Bryson 3 0 6, Smith 7 2 17, Dezarn 1 0 3, Cook 1 0 2. Totals: 18 8 49.

3-pointers: WV — Shearer 3, Dryden 2 Portwood, Corpus. OC — Duvall 2, Stafford, Smith, Dezarn.

All “A” Classic boys region tournaments

9TH REGION AT HOLY CROSS

Monday

Heritage Academy vs. Beechwood, 6 p.m.

Villa Madonna vs. Dayton, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Henry vs. Ludlow, 6 p.m.

Newport vs. Bellevue, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Newport Central Catholic vs. Heritage Academy-Beechwood winner, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Villa Madonna-Dayton winner, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION AT BRACKEN COUNTY

Monday

Nicholas County vs. Paris, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Brossart vs. Bracken County, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

All “A” Classic girls region tournament

10TH REGION AT BRACKEN COUNTY

Monday

Nicholas County vs. Paris, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Brossart vs. Bracken County, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 6 p.m.