Character Council to honor Heroes of Character, including NKYians, at fundraising event in April

Sixteen adults and seven students from the Tri-State area will be honored at the 2026 Heroes of Character “Together We Thrive” Celebration on April 16 at the Delta Marriott in Sharonville, Ohio. The event is hosted by the Character Council of Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and Southeastern Indiana.

Don Larrick, North Bend, OH., will be presented with the prestigious “Pillar of Character” award for his achievements and lifetime of service to the community.

2026 Adult Heroes of Character Honorees include Lacey Ashton, Piqua OH; Mindee Callahan, Hamilton OH; Bonnie Collins, Mason OH; Rhonda Deatherage, Cincinnati OH; Jack & Robbie Everage, Versailles IN; Gene Ferrara, Cincinnati OH; Ryan Goode, Lawrenceburg IN; Kaitlin Harrell, Meagan Hughes and Jenna Sawyers, Butlerville IN; Shelly Hauer, West Chester OH; Cindy Knox, Highland Heights; David Ladner, Aurora IN; Kelly Lockwood, Hamilton OH; Jennifer Campbell Loftus, Harrison OH; Michael Pearl, Lincoln Heights OH and Jessica Poe, Erlanger.

2026 Adult Hero Finalists are Brian Chitwood, West Union OH; Bill Crabtree, Otway OH; Warren Edmondson, Tipp City OH; Danielle Froslear, Middletown OH; Ashton Hahn, Newport; McKenzie Haught, Piqua OH; Beth Jackson, Cleves OH; Keren Sathish Kumar, Hamilton OH; and Carrie Preston, Hamilton OH.

2026 Student Heroes of Character include Jenna Brennan, Cleves OH; Brody Byerly, Hyde Park OH; Ally Byers, Beavercreek OH; Gabriel Eichhold, Hamilton OH; Konrad Gibson, Hamilton OH; Jordan Jacobson, West Chester OH and Katie Owens, Hamilton OH.

2026 Student Hero Finalists are Kalvin Brown, Hamilton OH; Aiden Kirkpatrick; Troy OH and Damen Weathington, Cincinnati OH.

These heroes and finalists, nominated by their peers, exemplify the highest standards of character in their respective communities.

The Celebration will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. and will include a reception, dinner, program, and silent auction. Tyler Bradshaw, Voice of the Hamilton Joes Baseball Club, will deliver the keynote address.

CharactThe event is the Character Council’s major fundraiser for the year. For more information please visit: www.charactercincinnati.org or email smitchell@charactercincinnati.org.

Character Council of Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and Southeastern Indiana