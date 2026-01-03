Coach Mark Pope’s Wildcats set to open Southeastern Conference play with road test against Crimson Tide

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

It’s been a while since Kentucky has defeated Alabama as the Wildcats will look to end a three-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama’s three straight wins over Kentucky is the most against the Wildcats in school history. Kentucky (9-4) hasn’t played since a 99-85 win over Bellarmine on Dec. 23. Alabama carries a three-game winning streak into the contest and has scored 100 or more points in two of those victories. The Tide defeated Yale 102-78 on Dec. 29 in their last game.

“They’re playing with reckless abandon,” UK coach Mark Pope said. “They’re playing with great pace and are terrific team, a well-coached team, so we’ll have our hands full. But we can’t wait to get there.”

Pope and his team spent the 10-day break “working a ton on just different spacing on the floor.”

“That’s been a huge deal for us, and different ways to earn space and different ways to approach the game on the offensive end,” Pope said. “Our communication is just massively key on the defensive end. It’s going to be all conference long. Maybe in no case more important than at Alabama.”

The Crimson Tide, Pope said, are similar to Indiana on the offensive end. The Wildcats defeated the Hoosiers 72-60 earlier last month

“They have a little bit of an Indiana vibe in terms of …. they’re in the top one percentile and usage of ball screen actions, and they’re in the top 4 or 3 percent in terms of effectiveness using them.”

As for the Wildcats, Pope said his squad has made strides during the first two months of the season and likes the way they responded after losses to ranked foes Louisville, Michigan State, North Carolina and Gonzaga.

“We’ve made huge progress,” Pope said. “I’m really proud of the guys. Made great progress through the non-conferences. Going to be tested in huge way on Saturday.”

It’s not certain whether Labaron Philon will play after suffering a leg injury in a win over Kennesaw State. Pope said Philon is “hard to contain” and an “elite playmaker.”

“He’s a multiple-move guy,” Pope said. “He finishes well around the rim. He’s shooting at an elite level clip. He’s a big-time player. He’s putting together a great season.”

Alabama coach Nate Oats said he “anticipates” Philon and London Jemison to play against the Wildcats, but added, “it’s hard to say.”

Former Alabama forward Mo Dioubate, now at Kentucky will return to the place he called home for two seasons. Oats and his staff are missing the toughness Dioubate brought to the team during the past two years.

“You didn’t really have to coach him to be tough,” Oats said. “He was tough. That’s who he is.”

Gametracker: Kentucky at Alabama, noon, Saturday. TV/Radio: ESPN, UK Radio Network.