Covington Board of Education asks community to participate in final phase of superintendent search

The Covington Board of Education is inviting families, staff, students, and

community members to participate in the next phase of the search for the next

Superintendent of Covington Independent Public Schools.

Following extensive community engagement earlier in the process, the Board is soon

entering the finalist interview stage and remains committed to ensuring that multiple

perspectives are represented in this important decision. To support that commitment, the Board is seeking seven additional community volunteers to serve on a final interview panel alongside the current screening committee. Specifically, the board will select:

• (2) High School Students

• (1) Parent/Caregiver

• (1) Community Member

• (1) School or District Leader

• (1) Certified PK-8 educator

• (1) Classified Staff

Panel members will play a meaningful role in the process by engaging directly with finalist candidates and providing structured feedback to the Board.

Who may volunteer?

Parents and caregivers, teachers, staff members, students, and community members are

all eligible to volunteer.

How will panelists be selected?

The Board of Education will select seven panelists who, together, reflect the diversity of Covington’s community and school district.

What will panelists be asked to do?

Selected panelists will:

• Participate in two virtual planning sessions on Thursday, March 5 and Tuesday, March 10

• Meet with superintendent finalists in person on interview day, tentatively scheduled for mid-March

• Provide feedback on each candidate using a structured rubric

How to volunteer or nominate someone:

Community members may nominate themselves or someone else by completing the nomination form. Nominations must be submitted by noon on Monday, February 16.

Additional ways to participate:

Community members who do not wish to serve on the interview panel may still contribute by submitting interview questions for the panel to consider. Questions must be submitted by noon on Thursday, March 5 via this form.

“Our goal is to select a leader who reflects our community’s values, believes in the

potential of every student, and is prepared to lead Covington Independent Public Schools into its next chapter,” the Board announced. “Community voice has been essential at every stage of this process, and it will remain so as we move forward.”

For more information about the superintendent search and opportunities to participate, community members are encouraged to visit the district’s website.

Covington Board of Education