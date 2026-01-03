Donielle Weinel asking for community’s help in locating artwork done by late grandfather Dale Dunaway

By Jennifer Jahn

NKyTribune staff writer

A beautiful body perishes, but a work of art dies not,” wrote Leonardo da Vinci — a sentiment that resonates deeply with Donielle Weinel as she searches for paintings created by her late grandfather, Dale Dunaway.

In recent days, Weinel has taken to social media for help locating artwork Dunaway gifted or sold throughout the community during his lifetime. Dunaway, who passed away in 2000, was not only a prolific local artist but also a beloved figure whose kindness and generosity left a lasting impression on those who knew him.

Dunaway was born in Piner, Kentucky, in 1932. As a child, he moved with his family first to Newport and later to Covington, where he lived through the 1950s until his death.

A single father of four, Dunaway worked multiple jobs to support his family and often supplemented his income through his artwork. He also served in the military and later retired from Alert Printing in Cincinnati.

Art was both a passion and a means of connection for Dunaway. When money was tight, he frequently gave paintings as gifts. He became well known for his clown portraits and paintings of Elvis Presley, and his work extended to commissions for the Cincinnati Bengals and the University of Kentucky.

Dunaway also painted signs for local businesses, including Ed Bessler’s Economy Meat Market (now closed), Southside Baptist Church, and Herb and Thelma’s Tavern in Covington. His talent even earned recognition from former University of Kentucky basketball coach Rick Pitino, who sent him a signed photograph and letter of appreciation.

Weinel remembers her grandfather as her closest companion during her childhood. “He was very friendly, and he didn’t know a stranger,” she said. Known around Covington for riding his bicycle throughout the city, Dunaway lived simply and, unlike many artists, sold every painting he created during his lifetime.

The response to Weinel’s online request has revealed just how many people still remember him fondly. One commenter, David Willoughby, recalled spending time watching Dunaway paint, play guitar, and sing, describing him as “one of the kindest human beings I ever met.” Another, Tammy Davis, remembered him as “a funny, talented man.”

So far, Weinel has received digital photographs of two of her grandfather’s works – a clown portrait and a landscape of the Ohio River – and she hopes to locate more. Her goal is not only to preserve his artwork but to share his legacy with future generations of her family.

Dale Dunaway left behind more than paintings. He left a reputation for generosity, hard work, and creativity that continues to echo throughout the community he called home. While many appreciated his art during his lifetime, their memories today serve as further evidence that his work and his spirit endure.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Dale Dunaway’s paintings is encouraged to contact Donielle Weinel through Facebook or by email at donielleweinel@gmail.com.