Drees Homes marks milestone at Covington Central Riverfront with completion of townhome framing

Drees Homes has reached a construction milestone at Covington Central Riverfront, completing framing for the townhomes along Block B on Fourth Street.

The achievement marks a major step forward for the neighborhood, signaling strong momentum for the project. With framing now complete, the development is moving closer to bringing the townhomes to life in the heart of Covington’s Riverfront District.

As part of the $7 million development, Drees will build 16 townhomes across four clusters of four, all fronting Fourth Street just east of Russell Street on 0.88 acres. These two- and three-story homes offer three bedrooms, with the option to incorporate two larger suites. Each home includes a rear-access, two-car garage and elevated outdoor living spaces, infusing modern living in the center of Covington’s vibrant urban scene.

“We’re thrilled to see the Covington Riverfront Townhomes taking shape. This project represents more than new construction — it’s a shared vision with the City of Covington to create attractive, urban housing opportunities in one of the region’s most vibrant settings. Together, we’re bringing modern design and convenience to a location that offers unmatched walkability and connectivity. It’s exciting to deliver homes that combine style, comfort and the energy of downtown living for future homeowners,” said Drees Homes Townhomes Division President Scott Drees.

“The recent raising of the first wall by Drees Homes represents more than construction progress; it’s proof that Covington’s bold vision for this project is becoming a reality. The momentum shows how years of planning and partnership are now literally taking shape, and it’s an exciting sign of what’s ahead for this new neighborhood and for Covington as a whole,” said Covington Mayor Ron Washington.

The Covington townhomes will begin selling January 31. Pricing begins in the mid $600s with flexible financing and great rate offers available for qualified homebuyers. For more information, prospective buyers can contact Drees Homes New Home Specialist Amy Schmidt by calling (513) 438-8017 or emailing aschmidt@dreeshomes.com.

This project takes shape at a time in which Drees Homes is poised for expansion.

As Drees counts down to its 100th anniversary in 2028, it is focused on its Centennial Strategy, aimed at growing nationwide as well as continuing to provide an exceptional homebuyer experience.

Drees Homes