Economic development expert Amy Holloway to keynote BE NKY’s 2026 Annual Forum Jan. 30

Amy Holloway, founder and president of Aha!, an economic development consulting practice specializing in strategic planning and facilitation, will keynote the BE NKY Growth Partnership 2026 Annual Forum. The Forum will also feature a panel of local CEOs and business leaders in Northern Kentucky’s target industry sectors – advanced manufacturing, information technology (IT), life sciences, and supply chain management.

BE NKY collaborated with Ernst & Young in 2025 to identify the four target industry sectors that will provide the Northern Kentucky region with a high-performing economy. Holloway will share an in-depth look at these industries and the job development opportunities within them.

“Our team has a deep understanding and expertise in attracting companies and spurring new jobs in Northern Kentucky’s high-growth industry sectors,” said BE NKY President & CEO Lee Crume. “Building on this momentum with new data and projections in our target industries provides a roadmap for success as Northern Kentucky competes in the global marketplace for trade, investment and job creation.”

A panel discussion led by BE NKY Vice President of Economic Development Kimberly Rossetti will explore the trends shaping these industries’ future growth, and how the Northern Kentucky community can position itself for success.

Panelists include Camco Chemical President & CEO Adrian Hothem, Gravity Diagnostics Chief of Lab Operations Nick Lyktey, Atlas Air Director of Organizational and Operational Training Leisa Spears Snyder, and STEP CEO Ed Walton.

BE NKY will share its 2025 results and present 2025 Build + Elevate growth awards to the business leaders at 15 companies that located or expanded their operations in Northern Kentucky in 2025.

BE NKY gave the Northern Kentucky community a sneak peek of the study’s initial findings at its Q4 2025 Economic Development Briefing in November and will expand on them at the 2026 Annual Forum on Jan. 30 at Turfway Park.

To register, visit be-nky.com.

BE NKY Growth Partnership