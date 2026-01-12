For Point/Arc’s Christe Casebolt, the new year comes with a new challenge

By Andy Furman

Point/Arc

For Christe Casebolt, the new year brings a new position – with new responsibilities.

“At the same location,” she said, “I’m not going anywhere.”

Casebolt is a fixture at The Point/Arc in Covington – the 54-year-old non-profit agency that serves individuals diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability.

“In fact,” she added, “This March will be my 20th year at The Point/Arc.” This month, she now will wear the title – Director of Activities for the organization.

The switch shouldn’t be a problem at all for the woman who grew up in Houston, Texas and moved to Northern Kentucky in 1992 – her dad was here. “I cared for kids from my home before I ever started at The Point,” the Newport High School (’95) grad said.

And how did she even hear of The Point? “My mom worked in a local toy store, and an employee told her about it. She thought it would be a perfect match for me.”

Casebolt started as a DSP – Direct Support Professional – a caregiver who works with individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities to help them live more independent and fulfilling lives.



She graduated to a Manager, overseeing the residential homes owned and operated by The Point. “For 12 years,” she said, “I lived in a Point property.”

ADT – Adult Day Training – was added to her portfolio a year-ago.

“It’s a community-based program,” she said. “We go out and build relationships. We’ll do volunteer tasks in the neighborhood, do some life skills. We have a partnership with the Kenton County Extension Center. We visit once-a-week during the school year.”

And now for the fun and games – her new role as Director of Activities. She got a jump on New Year’s Eve. “We had our first-ever New Year’s Eve Party, and let the balloons down at 9 p.m,” she said. “We hope to make this an annual event.”

Casebolt says she’ll be planning weekly activities, such as movies, bingo, games and arts and crafts. “These activities,” she says, “Are open to anyone in the community – they just need to sign up. They are held at the Zembrodt Education Center (104 W. Pike Street).” Her activity group ranges in age from 18 to the 60s and 70s, she says.

Dances are on the calendar for every other month, she said, and of course the annual picnic in late August. “We’ll continue with our vacation trips, basketball, kickball, and bowling,” she said.

And Diamond Art — or Diamond Painting – a mosaic craft where one places tiny, sparkling resin rhinestones – called drills – onto a self-adhesive, coded canvas to create a shimmering picture.

“It’s like a mix between cross-stitch and paint-by-numbers,” Casebolt said.

Another Casebolt newbie – Sip and DeeSign – a social activity where participants paint a canvas while enjoying a dink and snacks. SIP in English means to drink in small quantities or little-by-little.



And that’s how Christie Casebolt plans to build her activity program at The Point – little by little.