Former Boone County Sheriff Michael Helmig, who served 27 years, dies

Staff report

Boone County Sheriff Les K. Hill announced on Facebook Wednesday evening that former Boone County sheriff Michael A. Helmig had died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Helmig served as sheriff for 27 years before retiring in April last year. Les Hill was appointed sheriff to fill out his term. Helmig had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

“Sheriff Helmig dedicated much of his life to public service,” said Hill, “serving the citizens of Boone County as their sheriff for 27 years. He believed deeply in the power of teamwork and leave behing a legacy of growing the Boone County Sheriff’s Office into one of the largest and most respected law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

“His leadership and commitment made him a truly historic figure who will be profoundly missed.”

Hill offered condolences to Helmig’s wife, Bonnie, and the rest of his family.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.