Government briefs: Happenings in Park Hills, Ft. Mitchell, Taylor Mill, Lakeside Park, Newport, Boone County

By Tricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

PARK HILLS

Amanda Peters, from the Kenton County Law Enforcement Navigator Program, came to the Park Hills city council meeting to ask if the city would join a two-year pilot program with the county to have Navigator Social Workers work with the Park Hills Police Department.

She said Erlanger, Independence and Kenton County have their own navigator, but there are four navigators in the program, and Covington had enough money to basically acquire the services of one navigator. The other three will be called on for all the other cities. She told council members this is funded through the Opioid Abatement money.

Council passed a municipal order for the interlocal agreement.

Park Hills Mayor Kathy Zembrodt gave a beginning of the new year report on the city. She said the city saw about $70,000 more from investments in 2025, and the city has no long term debt. She pointed out that 2025 was better than 2010 as far as legal fees, and said back in 2010 the city spent $60,000 plus $210,000 for attorney fees, whereas last year the amount budgeted was $20,000, with an extra $10,000 for litigation. She also highlighted that the city bought the building for the police and was able to save $5,000 on the asking price, and that gave the police department a little more space.

She told council that when the lease is up for the tenant in the building, they will be able to move some more items to that building and possibly free up space in the original building to accommodate more people for meeting space.

Zembrodt said she had gotten some comments on why they didn’t answer questions about the Szechuan Gardens agreement, but that was because there was no agreement. She said it would be good to lessen the amount of rumors on social media, because it confuses people, and it is not a good look for the city, when people can just call the city building and get direct answers. The word transparency is bandied about a lot, and Zembrodt said they put as much information on the city website as they can. She also said the website is being updated at this time.

John Chamberlin, from Chamberlin and Owen, gave a report on the annual audit for the city, and he pronounced the city in good financial shape. He received a brief smattering of applause which surprised him because he never received applause.

Patrick Denbow, from PDS, came to answer any questions council might have had about the Z21 zoning. Council passed the second reading of an ordinance initiating a new zoning code and new zoning map.

Council approved the re-appointment of David Gray as the representative to the County Code Enforcement Board. A round of applause was given for his years of service.

FORT MITCHELL

Fort Mitchell council accepted the resignation of Greg Pohlgeers, who is now mayor, and officially declared his council seat open to an appointment from the mayor.

A Municipal Order passed which appointed Greg Pohlgeers as the representative to the PDS Council, and Vicki Boerger as the alternate to the council. Another municipal order appointed Alyson Roeding as the representative to the OKI board, and Greg Pohlgeers as the alternate to the board.

The first reading of an ordinance was held which specified a mid-year budget amendment.

Finally, a resolution passed which officially adopts which roads in the city will be on the road list for this year.

New Mayor Pohlgeers set up a few meetings for next week and asked any council members who would like to have a meeting with him to schedule that. He also said anyone interested in applying for the empty council seat can send resumes to City Administrator Edwin King. Pohlgeers said they would like to have the seat filled by February 2.

LAKESIDE PARK

Lakeside Park Mayor Paul Markgraf introduced the newest member of council, George Best, who was appointed after the resignation of Cassi Schabell. He said that Best served as the city’s representative to the Kenton County Joint code enforcement board for many years.

Paul Darpel, attorney for the Rizzo family, came back to the council meeting to tell council members that he contacted PDS after the motion for a solid fence request passed at council and due to the passing of the Z21, they wanted the language changed a little. It doesn’t change the outcome but Darpel said he wanted to make sure everything was correct for his clients.

A municipal order passed by a 3-to-2 vote that submits a change to the zoning code for the fencing for the Rizzo property that abuts a church so that they can have a solid fence. The change will be voted on by PDS at a later date.

Mayor Markgraf asked council to set up a goal planning session before a budget is submitted.

BOONE COUNTY

Boone County Planner Michael Schwartz gave a short presentation on a preview of a text amendment for a truck parking ordinance. The ordinance was not to be voted on at the meeting. This presentation was just a preview to see if there were any obstacles that had to be dealt with.

Another item that came to the attention of the court was the swap of Hicks Pike in Boone County, which would go to the state, in return for the ownership of Chambers Road. The item had been tabled at a previous meeting, but Judge Executive Gary Moore wanted to be sure the county would not lose the chance for the swap since the legislative session is in full swing now. Commissioner Chet Hand said he was really not interested in just a plain swap, and other commissioners were in agreement so the item was left on the table for now.

Commissioners passed a resolution authorizing Judge Moore to submit an application to the Kentucky Department for Local Government for $200,000 in Recovery Community Development Block Grant funding for the Kentucky Recovery project at the Brighton Center.

A resolution passed which awarded the design of the Camp Ernst reconstruction project to Gresham Smith.

Another resolution passed which authorized the county Administrator to provide notice to the city of Florence to proceed with the renovation of office space in Florence to be used by the Boone County Clerk.

TAYLOR MILL

Taylor Mill Commissioners listened to the first reading of an ordinance which provides a text amendment to allow manufactured homes to be treated the same as single family homes.

Commissioners passed a municipal order choosing Commissioner Rose Merritt as the alternate to the PDS council along with Caroline Braden as the main representative.

Commissioner Mark Kreimborg was chosen as the city’s representative to the OKI board. Mayor Dan Bell had been the representative for many years, but Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann asked Bell to be the county’s representative to OKI, and Kreimborg was chosen as the city’s representative.

The city formally accepted the KIA grant from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority for $500,000 to ascertain if the area is ready for the Locust Pike Sewer Study. The city hired a consulting firm through Verdantas.

A proclamation was read in honor of Jerry Halpin’s accomplishments, given that he grew up in Taylor Mill. The proclamation was given to his dad, Dennis Halpin, who also has achievements in the city, particularly as a fire chief.

NEWPORT

Newport City Commissioners announced that they have hired Adison Schwarber to the position of Firefighter/Medic in the Newport Fire Department.

Commissioners passed an order which changes the name of Central Avenue from Third Street North to the Floodwall to Ovation Way. Apparently there had been some confusion, so only that section will be changed, and it will continue to be a public right of way.