Holy Cross District High School launches ‘River Cities Scholars Program’ scholarship, deadline March 13

Holy Cross District High School has launched the River Cities Scholars Program, a new educational initiative supported by a $2 million challenge grant from the Butler Foundation. The program is designed to expand access to Catholic education for students from Northern Kentucky’s river cities while strengthening enrollment and community impact.



Through the challenge grant, Holy Cross will raise another $2 million in matching funds and anticipates increasing enrollment in grades 9–12 by at least 50 students from Covington, Ludlow, Newport, Bellevue and Dayton, over the next four years.





The River Cities Scholars Program will provide significant tuition assistance and academic opportunity to eligible students who reside in one of the five river cities and demonstrate financial need, desire to achieve, academic promise, leadership potential, and commitment to personal growth and community service. Selected students will receive coverage for up to two-thirds of their tuition for four years. Scholars may also apply for additional Holy Cross scholarships and will benefit from a comprehensive support system focused on academic excellence, leadership development and character formation.



“The River Cities Scholars Program represents a transformative opportunity for Holy Cross and our community,” said Rob Knox, interim principal of Holy Cross District High School. “With this generous challenge grant from the Butler Foundation, we are furthering our mission to provide a quality Catholic education to students who may not otherwise have access. Holy Cross is more than a school, it is a family, and we are excited to welcome the first cohort of River Cities Scholars as ambassadors for our school and the communities we serve.”



The River Cities Scholars Program will begin in the 2026–27 academic year and reflects Holy Cross High School’s mission to educate the whole person — mind, body and spirit — while investing in the long-term vitality of the region.



Holy Cross invites alumni, community members and philanthropic partners to support the River Cities Scholars Program. Contributions designated to the initiative will advance the school toward its $2 million matching goal and help ensure the program’s long-term success.



Those seeking information about eligibility, applications or opportunities to support the River Cities Scholars Program can contact Hannah Knox, Program Director, by email at hannah.knox@hchscov.com or by phone at (859)431-1335; or Victoria Gerkin, Director of Development, by email at victoria.gerkin@hchscov.com or phone at (859) 815-6027. The application form is open and available online here.



Those interested in learning more can attend a River Cities Scholars Program Information Night beginning at 6:30 p.m. on January 23 at 3617 Church St., Covington.



The deadline to apply for the River Cities Scholars Program is March 13.

