Ion Center for Violence Prevention celebrates 50 years of impact and launches “The Power of Safe” initiative

The Ion Center for Violence Prevention proudly marks its 50th anniversary, celebrating five decades of unwavering commitment to supporting survivors of violence, strengthening families, and fostering safer communities.

In recognition of this milestone, the Ion Center is launching The Power of Safe, an initiative that highlights the transformative impact of safety.

The Ion Center offers 24/7, free, confidential support and services to victim-survivors who have experienced power-based personal violence such as sexual violence, intimate partner violence, child abuse, and/or stalking. In addition to advocacy services, the Ion Center has the largest prevention team in Kentucky.

Founded in 1976, The Ion Center has grown from a grassroots effort into a trusted leader in violence prevention, survivor support, and community education. Over the past 50 years, the organization has served thousands of survivors, delivered evidence-based prevention programs, and partnered with schools, healthcare providers, law enforcement, and community organizations to strengthen safety and resilience across the region. Throughout its history, the Ion Center has remained guided by a simple yet powerful belief: safety is transformative. When people feel safe, they can heal, thrive, and break cycles of violence for generations to come.

“Reaching this milestone is a testament to the courage of survivors and the dedication of our staff, volunteers, partners, and supporters,” said Christy Burch, Ion Center CEO. “For 50 years, the Ion Center has believed in the power of hope, prevention, and community to break cycles of violence. When people feel safe, they can learn, grow, and heal. The Power of Safe reminds us that safety is just the beginning and that together, we all have a role in creating it.”

The initiative highlights the ripple effect of safety and how one safe relationship, one informed bystander, or one supported survivor can transform lives and communities.

“For survivors, safety is the foundation for healing,” said Matt Finke, Ion Center Board Chair. “This initiative is not just about raising awareness, it is about taking decisive action. Our goal is to build safer communities, ensuring that the next 50 years are characterized by reduced violence and lasting change.”

Throughout the anniversary year, the Ion Center will host special events, share impactful stories, and offer new opportunities for communities to get involved. For more information, please visit ioncenter.org.

Ion Center for Violence Prevention