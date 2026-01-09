Jon Draud likes ‘helping people’ and proved it throughout his long career; at 87, he isn’t seeking re-election

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Kenton County Commissioner Jon Draud will not seek re-election for commissioner in November’s election. The long-time public servant had not made a final decision until the last minute because he just couldn’t decide if he wanted to step back from community service, a task he enjoys, because he is good at it. And has been doing it for a very long time.

“I guess the main reason I decided not to run is because I don’t have the energy,” he said. “I used to have more energy. When I first ran for Commissioner, I went door to door to every household. Obviously I can’t do that now.”

At the age of 87, he definitely has earned the right to step down.

Draud was born and raised in Ludlow and went to Ludlow schools from Kindergarten to 12th grade. He graduated with a football scholarship to Eastern University, because of his experience as a quarterback, but he ended up playing baseball for the school for four years, batting .473 one year as he played catcher.

“To be honest, when I graduated, I was more interested in coaching than in teaching, because I had helped coach at college, but in this area, they were hiring teachers who could also coach sports,” Draud said. “I was hired to teach American Government at Holmes High school in 1962, and I coached baseball. I love baseball.”

He said, coincidentally, that at the end of the year his team won the state championship in 1963, and all the kids still remember that historic achievement.

Draud has two masters degrees.

He taught four years at Holmes, and then was eyeing a higher paying job at Walnut Hills in Cincinnati. But when the superintendent of Covington schools heard he was thinking of leaving, he was offered him a principal job at 3rd District, an elementary school across from Goebel Park, beating the offer from Walnut Hills. He was the youngest person ever appointed principal in Covington. He said it was a tough school to manage, because it was a very poor district, but he stayed for four years.

After that he made it across the river, gaining a middle school principal job at Lockland schools, where he stayed from 1970 to 1978, a job that doubled his salary.

In the meantime, Draud got a doctorate in education from University of Cincinnati, a job qualification he needed in order to apply for superintendent jobs.

With that degree, he was hired at Ludlow school district in 1978. He stayed there, serving with distinction, until 1998 when he retired from education.

“One of the things I am most proud of is that I improved Ludlow, which was a below average school district, and I helped it to become a very respectable school district,” he said. “It didn’t happen overnight. Other superintendents, like Mike Borchers and Jason Steffen, have kept the standard very high for the district, and I am proud of the district, and that the school district office building is named for me.”

Once he retired from education, Draud started to follow his other love, politics.

He ran for representative from the 63rd district and won, defeating John Middleton in an upset because Middleton was highly favored to win. He served in the State House of Representatives from January of 1999 through December of 2007.

“During that time I was able to get eight pieces of legislation passed, which is usually unheard of because I was in the minority party,” he stated. “I was never afraid to go across the aisle and get the Democrats to sign on to my bills, and since they were all about education, they were happy to help. The main reason I went to Frankfort was to help education. I enjoyed my years in the state legislature and would have liked to go to Congress, but the timing wasn’t right.”

Two things he said he strongly believes – timing is everything and everything is a trade off.

During the early years of his legislative career, Draud also worked at Northern Kentucky University, and since teaching would have created a conflict with his political career, the job of Director of University School Partnerships was created for him.

“I helped Northern get a lot of money for the school,” he said. “We created some magic, fund wise. That arena would not have been built if not for the funds I helped to get. Jim Callahan and I.”

In 2008, Draud was given the job of Commissioner of Education with a four-year contract, but due to a stroke, he was only able to complete two years of it.

“It took me 14 months to recover from that stroke, and I still have problems and pain with my leg,” he said. “The stroke kept me out of the job, and that is the biggest disappointment in my life. But I exercise five days a week, and that does help.”

Draud also taught at Xavier, on Wednesday nights and Saturdays. Then he ran for commissioner in 2010 and has held that office since.

He said he has never lost an election. He said he has had many high friction jobs, and he has liked them all. He never got fired, although he admits he might have come close a few times.

“I am persistent,” he said, laughing. “I am determined, when I want something.”

When he began as commissioner from District 2, he was joined by Beth Sewell from District 1 and Kris Knochelmann from District 3.

“When we first worked together, Steve Arlinghaus was the Judge Executive, and Jon and I would frequently disagree, but through the fifteen years we have worked together, I think we have come together and are really getting things done,” said Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann. “I know Jon has said this is the best fiscal court in the state, and I have watched it, I have seen it. Joe Nienaber is from District 3, now, and Beth and Jon round it out.”

He said the original slightly contentious first year has grown into a real mutual respect and friendship that will last into the future. Knochelmann describes Draud as very wise, and said Jon offers insights that he really appreciates.

“Jon is aware, and thoughtful,” Knochelmann said. “He is devoted to his family, and he is really, really smart. His phone message, if he misses your call, says, ‘Hi, I’m Jon Draud, and I like to solve problems.’ That is Jon. He has a great sense of humor, and it pops up sometimes when you don’t expect it. When I think that he won’t be sitting there next year, I am sad, but I am glad I will have him all this year. I am sure that at times during the year, when I think about it I will get emotional, but I am going to enjoy him this year. This commission, which gets a lot of things done, will continue another year.”

Draud is looking forward to seeing the completion of the park at Fox Run, and he believes it will set a high standard for area parks. He says the Spark Haus is a great thing, and helps people to become entrepreneurs. He is excited to see the condos that will be built on top of the government building’s garage and said that he thinks it will help to change the area for the better.

“One of the things I will really miss more than anything is having the influence to help people,” he said. “Once you quit, you lose your influence. I believe I have always treated people right–treated them fairly. I have done a lot of things for a lot of people.”

Draud has been married to his wife Beverly for 61 years. He met her at the Rosedale Swim Club where her burnt orange swimsuit caught and held his attention for 61 years. They have three children, Jon, Scott and Kimberly, a psychiatrist, a school principal, and a radiologist — two doctors and an educator, who in turn have produced six grandchildren who are not only intelligent like grandpa, but also athletic like him too.

One of the other things Draud is the proudest of is dedication to education.

“My mother was a waitress, and my father was a bartender, both hard workers, but neither of them graduated from high school,” he remembered. “Education was not as important back then. But still, I am very proud that I went to college, and so did my children, and I have tried to help bring education to as many people as I can. I really like helping people.”