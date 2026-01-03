Kentucky Chamber annual dinner to be held January 8 in Lexington

The Kentucky Chamber will host the 31st Annual Kentucky Chamber Day Dinner, presented by Fidelity Investments, on Thursday, January 8, at the Central Bank Center in Lexington.





The event will feature remarks from Governor Andy Beshear, Senate President Robert Stivers, Speaker of the House David Osborne, Senate Minority Leader Gerald Neal, and House Minority Leader Pamela Stevenson as they share their priorities for the 2026 session and vision for Kentucky’s future.



The 2026 Chamber Day Dinner will begin with a reception at 4 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m., with remarks beginning at approximately 6:55 p.m.



For more information or to register for the 2026 Kentucky Chamber Day Dinner, click here.



Kentucky Chamber of Commerce