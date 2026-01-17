Kentucky Realtors release December ’25 housing data focusing on state of real estate

Kentucky Realtors, the largest professional association of Realtors in the Commonwealth, released housing market data for December 2025, showing that the total volume of real estate sold for the month was $1.22 billion.



Complete market details for Kentucky in December 2025 include:



• Total sales volume: $1.22B, up 9.8% year-over-year (YoY), up 12.5% month-over-month (MoM)

• Total number of listings sold: 3,880, up 6.2% YoY, up 14.5% MoM

• Median sales price: $270,500, up 4.0% YoY, down 1.7% MoM

• Days on the market: 25, up 4 days YoY, up 5 days MoM

• New listings: 3,501, up 3.6% YoY, down 28.9% MoM

• Months of supply: 4.17

“As we settle into winter, it’s typical that we see sales dip month-over-month. However, Kentucky’s real estate market is bucking the seasonal trend,” said Kentucky Realtors President Ann Elizabeth Delahanty “In December, we saw another month of total sales volume well over $1 billion. Maintaining that volume month-over-month really demonstrates the strength of our market in the Commonwealth, despite being in the middle of what is typically viewed as a slower time of year in real estate.”



Total sales volume continues to rise with another month well over $1 billion. Total listings sold (3,880) increased 14.5 percent month-over-month (MoM), while new listings (3,501) decreased significantly, down 28.9 percent from November. Median sales price dipped down to $270,500, and the average number of days on the market increased to 25 days.



Kentucky Realtors reports 4.17 months of supply available across the state, down from 5.0 months in November. Inventory is calculated monthly by taking a count of the number of active listings and pending sales across Kentucky on the last day of the month. Anywhere between four and six months of inventory is considered a steady market.



“The real estate market in Kentucky remains strong, despite entering the winter months,” Kentucky Realtors CEO Josh Summers said. “The continued increase in both total sales volume and average number of days on the market paired with the more than four months of inventory currently available across the Commonwealth demonstrate a sound, steady market. Buyers should feel empowered to continue engaging in the market with confidence.”