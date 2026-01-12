KYTC to perform concrete repairs on two bridge overpassses on I-275 today

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of daytime traffic impacts on Interstate 275 in Kenton County beginning today.

The KYTC Structures Crew will be performing concrete repairs on two bridge overpasses to improve safety on the highway.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 12, crews will close the right and middle lane on I-275 eastbound beginning near the Turkeyfoot Road (KY 1303) exit. This double lane closure will be in place daily during working hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This work is being performed during the day due to the warmer temperatures that are needed for the concrete repairs. The lanes will reopen daily by 4 p.m.

Crews will first make repairs to the bridge over Horsebranch Road (80.69 mile point). Once repairs are completed at this location, the crew will shift to the I-275 bridge over Madison Pike (KY 17).

When crews are making repairs on this bridge — another double lane closure will be in place.

Additionally, the exit on-ramp from Madison Pike to I-275 eastbound will be blocked during working hours.



KYTC will advise on social media once crews finish the work on the bridge over Horsebranch Road and shift to the bridge over Madison Pike.

Weather permitting, this project is expected to be completed Friday, Jan. 16. KYTC will advise on social media if additional days are needed for the work.