Lineillism Revealed: Exhibits of special collection of paintings by artist Jim Hall set

An art exhibit featuring the work of Kentucky-born artist Jim Hall is re-launching with an expanded collection of paintings at the new 8 North Center for the Arts in Fort Thomas.

Lineillism Revealed will feature a free opening night reception scheduled for Friday, January 30, 6:30-9 p.m.

Hall developed the impressionistic painting style of all straight, vertical lines after the Shingles Virus temporarily marred his vision, causing him to see in lines. While the condition cleared after a few months, Hall still kept painting in the new style that often featured more than 100,000 tiny vertical lines.

The Henry County native’s work was the subject of the award-winning documentary, Lines of Sight, directed by Steve Oldfield, a professor at Thomas More University. Oldfield worked with the artist to create the exhibit, Lineillism Revealed, which premiered at the Behringer-Crawford Museum in February, 2017. The exhibit also was featured at several other local venues before Hall died unexpectedly in August of 2017 at the age of 84.

“Jim’s death hit us hard,” Oldfield said. “He was like a second father to me.”

Oldfield kept the exhibit going for a few more stops before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many museums and galleries.

“Most traveling exhibits are scheduled two to three years out so the pandemic really messed up the schedule and kept us out of many venues for years,” Oldfield said.

During that time, Oldfield purchased several more of Hall’s works from his estate. Those pieces will be on loan for the exhibit, showcasing several other styles Hall embraced during his more than 70 years as an artist.

“Jim’s Lineillisms are the focus of the exhibit but his paintings in other styles are also outstanding and thought provoking,” Oldfield said.

Some feature words of poets and writers woven throughout the work, while another features angels hidden in the painting of a plant.

“Jim used to love hiding things in his paintings and angels were his favorites to include in his work,” he said.

Oldfield recently discovered video he had shot with Hall during the Behringer-Crawford exhibit, where Hall, talks about his paintings, revealing his thoughts and techniques. The director has turned those comments into nine short videos making up a tour that visitors will be able to access on their cell phones using a QR Code.

“The electronic tour will give visitors a glimpse into Jim’s awesome personality,” Oldfield said. “He was witty and incredibly humble for being such a great artist.”

Lineillism Revealed is following an exhibit featuring the work of another noted artist from Greater Cincinnati, Charley Harper.

“Over the past year, our gallery team has been building up a visual art program to support our mission to be a center for creative expression,” said Amy Waldfogle, president of the 8 North Center for the Arts. “The beautiful work of Jim Hall is not only celebrating the artistic vision of one of our neighbors, it’s giving the community an opportunity to experience that artistry close to home.”

In addition to the opening reception on January 30, the exhibit runs Saturday, Jan. 31 and Sunday, February 1, from 2-5 p.m. It also will be open to the public February 5 and 6 from 5-8 p.m and February 7 from 2-5 p.m.

Several of Hall’s original paintings will also be for sale at the event.

Lineillism Revealed