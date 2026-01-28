Mike Tussey: Like miles on your odometer, so are the cars of your life

It’s called many things such as – your car, vehicle, jalopy, ride, wheels, junk or even a name like “Mali.” Like it or not, it’s a member of your family.

Today, let’s face it – your car is a necessity of life. Give it regular care and it will serve you well. When you go to work, it gets you there and back usually without any problems or hesitation.

In contrast to 75 years ago when the cars of our lives came out in the fall, they came with glamour and identities that left no doubt who created it.

In fact, the auto industry back then created an incredible magnet of the unknown by virtually unveiling the new models in their showrooms with the element of surprise which perked the interest of the youngest consumer to the oldest.



The element of surprise came with the vision of 3-tone cars such as pink, black and white, complete with rear fins and spinner wheels.

These beauties would arrive in their communities on the back of huge trucks completely covered up with tarps to conceal the NEW look for the ensuing year.

Then, when the green light came from the corporations they would shine in the showrooms of America.

By the mid – 20th Century you could see it or feel it, America was falling in love with the cars that fit their dreams.

It could be a Cadillac, Corvette, Thunderbird, or even an Impala, no matter, we were willing to buy one that would become the second largest financial responsibility in our budget. Call it what you will, those cars in the driveways also became a “status” as well as a needed asset for our lives.



Sometimes, people view a person’s vehicle as an extension of someone’s personality that meshes with a 442, GTO, Super Sport, convertible or just a blah four-door sedan that was deemed to be there for transportation only.



So, what do you do with this emblem of success or necessity in terms of upkeep and maintenance?

Remember, it likely is the second most expensive responsibility within your budget – you are compelled to take care of it in every way.

If you have a garage to park your car, you can almost hear the purr of delight from your beloved vehicle each time you pull it in.

Then there are those cars and trucks that are destined to just sit out on the street or in your driveway regardless of the snow, ice salt and rain.

Today, there are Car Wash locations that have different levels of service to take care of your car or truck for a price. Check them out.

Remember, years ago the 25-cent car wash with the wand that sprayed soap and water? Those were the days for sure.

Your car or truck is like family. It demands care and attention. You know, oil changes, rotate your tires, front end alignment, brake work, mufflers, serpentine belts and the litany goes on and on.

There was a time a few years ago if you needed an oil change, believe it or not, the cost was under $20. Over the last few years, oil changes range from the $50 range and up depending on choice of service.

These locations today, take appointments and once there, there’s always a reminder your vehicle is due to this, that or those.

It’s always good to hear there are those who can pass up visiting the car doctor by changing the oil themselves and doing whatever they can to save the budget.



It’s safe to say America’s cars and truck owners pamper their vehicles with regular maintenance and care. Studies show that 73% of car and truck owners have made a conscious decision to better maintain their investment due to the rising costs all around.

We love to pamper our vehicles.

Do you talk to your car? It ok, just don’t let the neighbors hear you. Does it honk back?

When driving it, do you still feel that its running so well, its “purring.”

Have you named your car or truck?

Don’t be surprised if you find out, many of us do, including me.

19 years ago in 2007, Mrs. T and I found the proverbial car that the little old lady drove to church only on Sundays.

Our neighbor, the late Billie Wright, owned a 2002 Chevy Malibu Luxury Sedan and asked me if I wanted to buy it. She then gave me the car keys to go to her open garage and see it.

Upon arrival, although being five years old, it looked like it was sitting in a showroom.

I opened the driver’s side door, and the new car smell was still there. It was loaded – all leather seats, sunroof, a V6 engine complimented by every amenity that Chevrolet could add to a car, even mud flaps.

I turned the engine on, a there was that “purr” we love to hear. I looked at the odometer, it showed only 19,400 miles on top of four like new – Michelin tires.

We bought that car on the spot that afternoon and we still have it today. We call her “Mali.”

The Chevy Malibu, even today, is a member of our family. She has served us very well and continues to do so with only her 75,000 miles.

In 2027, she will become officially a “Kentucky Historic Vehicle” and as such, will don her special license plate with pride.

So, I leave you on this January day with this thought in mind: TAKE CARE OF YOUR VEHICLE, AND IT WILL TAKE CARE OF YOU.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.