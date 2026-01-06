New health-related laws went into effect January 1 — here they are

By Melissa Patrick

Kentucky Health News

Several Kentucky laws related to health went into effect Jan. 1, ranging from THC-infused drinks to new rules around colon cancer screening.

THC-infused drink sales

Senate Bill 202, signed into law March 25, 2025, bans the sale of THC-infused drinks at Kentucky fairs and festivals on Jan. 1. THC-infused drinks are non-alcoholic beverages that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant.

The bill banned the beverages from bars and restaurants in June and also limits sales to liquor stores that have obtained an additional license to sell them.

The new law treats THC seltzers like alcohol and limits the drinks to 5 milligrams of THC per container.

The Kentucky restrictions passed before a federal law was passed in November 2025 as part of the FY 2026 Agriculture Appropriations Act that sets a strict limit of no more than 0.4 milligrams of total THC per container for finished consumer products. This change is to take effect on Nov. 12.

Vaping and tobacco sales

Senate Bill 100, signed into law March 24, requires all Kentucky businesses that sell tobacco, nicotine or vaping products to be licensed by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control by Jan. 1, or risk fines and criminal penalties.

The law is designed to prevent minors from accessing these products.

The law requires all retailers to obtain an annual license, strengthens enforcement through routine compliance checks, and institutes a new enforcement team to investigate consumer complaints. A portion of fines will fund youth vaping prevention programs.

On Dec. 30, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that a provisional license will be issued to those who applied for a license before Jan. 1, which will allow a business to continue operations while an application for full licensure is being reviewed and will expire once action is taken on the pending application. The release notes that no provisional licenses will be issued after Jan. 1.

Colon cancer screening

House Bill 421, signed into law April 2, requires health benefit plans to provide coverage for all colorectal cancer examinations and laboratory tests specified in the U.S. Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer guidelines. This includes ensuring that high-risk individuals, such as those with a family history of the disease or early-onset cases, receive screenings much earlier as recommended by these guidelines.

In other words, starting Jan. 1, Kentucky law now requires insurance plans to cover colon cancer screenings for high-risk patients who are under the age of 45. For average-risk adults, colon cancer screening should begin at age 45.

The bill also ensures coverage for all U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved bowel preparations used for the examination and removes prior authorization requirements for them. It also provides an exemption from the cost-sharing prohibition for health savings account-qualified high-deductible health plans under certain circumstances.