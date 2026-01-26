Prep Sports Report: Basketball game between highly ranked teams will likely be rescheduled this week

By Terry Boehmker

If severe winter weather continues to force local school closings on Tuesday, a game between Northern Kentucky’s highest ranked girls basketball teams will likely be cancelled that night.

Simon Kenton (21-1) has a game scheduled at Cooper (15-3) on Tuesday. Both schools were closed on Monday and after-school activities were cancelled. The same thing could happen Tuesday if the extreme cold warning issued by the National Weather Service continues.

The coaches will try to reschedule the game later this week if Tuesday is a no-go. Cooper was supposed to play a game in the Louisville Invitational Tournament on Thursday, but that has already been moved back to Saturday due to the weather conditions.

Cooper defeated Simon Kenton, 46-40, in overtime in last year’s game. Both teams went on to do well in the playoffs with Cooper winning the 9th Region tournament for the fourth consecutive year and Simon Kenton taking the 8th Region title.

In the latest statewide media poll, Simon Kenton was No. 5 and Cooper was No. 6 based on their records this season. Simon Kenton’s only loss was to a team from Florida during a holiday tournament. Cooper has won nine in a row since a 71-54 loss to Calloway County, ranked No. 4 in the statewide media poll.

Cooper is the only team in the state with a win over top-ranked Louisville Sacred Heart this season. The Jaguars’ leading scorer is junior guard Haylee Noel with a 22.5 average that ranks 12th in statewide statistics. She scored a career-high 42 points in a win at Ryle on Jan. 15.

Simon Kenton is one of the state’s top defensive teams, limiting opponents to 37.9 points per game. The Pioneers’ floor leader is junior guard Brynli Pernell, averaging 16 points and 3.0 assists. She recently made a commitment with Thomas More University.

Holmes hires former player as head football coach

Emanuel Golsby, the new head coach of the Holmes football team, returns to his alma mater with a decade of coaching experience.

Golsby, 38, most recently served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Purcell Marian in Cincinnati. He also held coaching positions at Dixie Heights and Turpin and New Richmond in Ohio.

“He has built a reputation for developing strong relationships with student-athletes, parents, and staff while emphasizing discipline, accountability, and academic success,” said Holmes athletic director Ken Ellis. “He brings a comprehensive understanding of the game, with experience coaching both offense and defense, and a strong commitment to preparation, film study, and effective communication.”

A 2005 Holmes graduate, Golsby played wide receiver, running back, and defensive back for the Bulldogs. He’s taking charge of a team that posted a 2-8 record last season under coach Jonathan Hopkins, who is retiring.

The Holmes team opted out of district and postseason play in 2025 and 2026 following a pair of winless seasons. There were 39 players listed on the 2025 roster, including seven seniors, 12 juniors, five sophomores and 15 freshmen.

Holmes is one of six Northern Kentucky high football teams that will have a new head coach next season. The others are Brossart, Campbell County, Conner, Newport Central Catholic and Scott.

Notre Dame grad invited to national team soccer camp

Notre Dame Academy graduate Natalie Bain was invited to the U.S. National Team Development Camp for women’s soccer players that took place this month in California.

A senior defender on the Xavier University women’s team last season, Bain was one of 21 U.S. collegiate players invited to the camp. She started in 21 matches for the Musketeers in 2025, helping the team post 12 shutout victories. She also scored a career-high 10 points on three goals and four assists.

Following the season, Bain became the first Xavier player to earn All-American honors three times in her career. She was named Defensive Player of the Year in the Big East Conference for the second consecutive season.

In high school, Bain was named first-team all-state and USA Today National Player of the Year after her senior season at Notre Dame when the Pandas won the 2021 state tournament. The team finished with a 28-0-1 record and allowed only four goals. In the state final, Bain scored the lone goal in her team’s 1-0 win over South Oldham.