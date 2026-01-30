Republic Bank and Trust names Brad Comer as company’s new chief investment officer

Republic Bank and Trust Company has announced the promotion of Brad Comer to chief investment officer.

“Brad is an invaluable member of the Republic Bank family, and I’m incredibly proud of the work he has done over the past two decades,” said Logan Pichel, president and CEO, Republic Bank. “Brad embodies the values and standards of our organization, and my team and I are looking forward to working closely with him as he steps into this new role.”

With more than 20 years of financial experience, Comer has spent the entirety of his professional career with Republic Bank. Since joining the Bank in 2005, he has served as an Asset/Liability Analyst; Senior Investment Officer and Cash Manager; VP, Senior Investment Officer; and SVP, Senior Investment Officer. In his new role, Comer will oversee the Bank’s Treasury and Secondary Mortgage Marketing Departments, as well as manage the Bank’s investment Portfolio and chair the Bank’s Asset and Liability Committee (ALCO).

“Republic Bank has allowed me to learn and grow throughout my professional career, and I’m looking forward to serving the organization in a new capacity as the Chief Investment Officer,” Comer said.

Comer’s promotion follows the 2025 retirement of Greg Williams, Republic’s former SVP, Chief Investment Officer, after 28 years with the Bank. Williams is currently working with Comer to ensure a seamless transition.

“Brad is an exceptional leader with a deep understanding of our investment strategy and a clear vision for the future,” Williams said. “I have full confidence in his ability to guide the team forward and continue the strong momentum we’ve built together.”

Comer was among Louisville Business First’s Best in Finance in 2023, and outside of his work at Republic, he serves as the treasurer of the Kentucky Shakespeare Festival and has been a member of the Board Finance Committee at Metro United Way since 2013. Comer also enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, and cooking.

