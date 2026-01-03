Roof collapse at Latonia Elementary means delay in returning from winter break — and a revised schedule this week

Superintendent Alvin Garrison announced today that, out of an abundance of caution, students will not return to Latonia Elementary School as scheduled next week, following a structural incident during winter break.

While students throughout the remainder of the district will return to class from winter break on Tuesday, Latonia Elementary students will remain out of school that day.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the entire district will transition to (NTI) Non-Traditional Instruction.

This plan will give the district time to determine next steps and best options for our students and staff.

The district is currently evaluating alternative options to house students in the event that the building is not ready for occupancy the following week.

“While we know we need to continue schooling, we are in search of the best plans for everyone involved,” Garrison said.

The district will communicate updates regarding the school schedule and the progress of the investigation as we receive them.

A partial roof collapse occurred in the gymnasium area of Latonia Elementary School late Wednesday, December 31. Emergency responders, including the Covington Fire Department, arrived on the scene.

Because the district was observing winter break, the building was unoccupied at the time of the incident. There were no injuries reported.

“The safety of our students and staff is our No. 1 priority,” said Superintendent Alvin Garrison. “We are currently working with structural engineers, restoration and environmental companies, and local fire officials to determine the exact cause of the collapse and to evaluate the integrity of the surrounding structure.”

Covington Independent Public Schools