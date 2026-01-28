Rotary Club of Florence opens nominations for 2026 Teacher of the Year

The Rotary Club of Florence (@FlorenceRotary) has opened its nominations for the 2026 Teacher of the Year Award. The nomination form is open until Friday, February 21. A candidate for Rotary Teacher of the Year should be an exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable, and skilled teacher in any Boone County school (public or private), pre-kindergarten through grade twelve, who is planning to continue in an active teaching status. (Supervisory and administrative responsibilities should be of secondary consideration). It is the club’s goal to honor local teachers deserving of recognition for their actions. “You do make a big difference in society,” Rotary Club of Florence Sergeant at Arms and former Boone County Schools Board Member Shawn Carroll says. “You help folks get on the path to success.”

To be eligible, your nominee must:

• Be currently employed as a teacher in a public or private school in Boone County • Inspire students to engage and learn • Have the respect and admiration of students, parents, and colleagues • Play an active and useful role in the community, as well as, in the school • Be poised, articulate, and possesses the energy to withstand a taxing schedule • Exemplify the “Service Above Self” standard in his or her professional and community environment • If the teacher has been previously nominated and was not the award winner they are still eligible for this award

The recipients will be celebrated at the Club’s meeting to be held on Monday, April 20 starting at 11:45 a.m. at the Florence Nature Park Event Center, 7200 Nature Park Drive, Florence, KY 41042

The nomination page can be found at tinyurl.com/rcofky-toy-nomination or by clicking the link on the top menu of the club’s website florencerotary.org.

Rotary Club of Florence