Six local students advance to district finals in Florence Elk’s annual Hoop Shoot

The Florence Elks held their yearly Hoop Shoot contest recently.

A Free Throw contest for Boys and Girls ages 8-13 was held in three age groups 8/9, 10/11 & 12/13, with Boys and Girls shooting separately.

Six local shooters will be advancing to the District Finals in Cynthiana on

Saturday, January 10 at 10 a.m.

Winners will then advance on to the State Finals in Frankfort on Saturday, February.

The Florence Elks winners were:

Boys 8/9 – Beckham Baker

Girls 8/9 – Caroline Ewing

Boys 10/11 – Hayes Spindle

Girls – 10/11 – Ava Staff

Boys 12/13 – Khoi Luu

Girls 12/13 – Ryleigh Blair