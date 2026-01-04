Six local students advance to district finals in Florence Elk’s annual Hoop Shoot

The Florence Elks held their yearly Hoop Shoot contest recently.
A Free Throw contest for Boys and Girls ages 8-13 was held in three age groups 8/9, 10/11 & 12/13, with Boys and Girls shooting separately.
Six local shooters will be advancing to the District Finals in Cynthiana on
Saturday, January 10 at 10 a.m.
Winners will then advance on to the State Finals in Frankfort on Saturday, February.
The Florence Elks winners were:
Boys 8/9 – Beckham Baker
Girls 8/9 – Caroline Ewing
Boys 10/11 – Hayes Spindle
Girls – 10/11 – Ava Staff
Boys 12/13 – Khoi Luu
Girls 12/13 – Ryleigh Blair