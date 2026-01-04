State lawmakers return to Frankfort for General Assembly regular session Tuesday

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

State lawmakers return to Frankfort on Tuesday for the first day of the 2026 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly, and Kentuckians have many ways to follow along with the action.

Due to a multi-year, multi-million-dollar renovation project now underway at the Kentucky State Capitol, the General Assembly will conduct their business in temporary chambers, which were erected next to the Capitol Annex.

Since there is limited space in the temporary chambers, the public is invited to watch the Kentucky House of Representatives and the Kentucky Senate via livestream in Annex Rooms 149, 154, 169 and 171 while the legislature is in session.

Kentuckians can use online resources to:

• Tune in to live coverage of legislative meetings.

• Find information on their legislators.

• Contact lawmakers and offer feedback.

• Read bills and resolutions.

• Receive notice when a bill advances.

• See how lawmakers voted on bills and resolutions.

• View materials on committee topics and testimony.

Following the General Assembly’s work often begins with a daily look at the Legislative Calendar. The calendar shows which committees are meeting and when the Senate and House will convene.

The full 2026 session calendar and the 2026 standing committee schedule, which are subject to change, are available on Schedules and Calendars.

Livestreams of legislative action can be viewed through feeds provided by Kentucky Educational Television (KET) and the Legislative Research Commission (LRC).

To share feedback on an issue with lawmakers, call the General Assembly’s Message Line at 1-800-372-7181. Kentuckians with hearing loss can use Kentucky Relay by dialing 7-1-1. To reach a lawmaker’s office directly, call 502-564-8100. An operator will transfer the call to the office of the lawmaker with whom you wish to speak.

The final day of the 2026 General Assembly regular session is April 15.