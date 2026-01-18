Street Beast goes gate-to-wire in Saturday’s Leonatus Stakes at Turfway Park

Midway Racing’s Street Beast kicked off his three-year-old season with an impressive gate-to-wire victory in Saturday night’s 36th running of the $124,835 Leonatus Stakes at Turfway Park Racing and Gaming.

Ridden by Luan Machado for trainer Ben Colebrook, the Leonatus was Street Beast’s third-career victory from just five starts and second-career stakes victory after winning the Juvenile Mile (Listed) at Kentucky Downs as a 2-year-old.

Street Beast broke from the outside post in the field of eight 3-year-olds and Machado quickly established the lead while crossing over to the rail midway through the clubhouse turn. Following an opening quarter-mile in :24.15, Street Beast opened up 1 ½ lengths on his closest competitors and cruised a half-mile in :48.54. Around the far turn, several closers attempted to cut into Street Beast’s margin, including 6-5 favorite Fulleffort. In deep stretch, Street Beast was able to hold off Fulleffort’s late charge for a one-length victory while completing a mile in 1:40.57.

It was two lengths back to Jutland in third. He was followed by Valiant, Great White, Reb Five, I Did I Did and Brazilian Conexao.

With his victory in the Leonatus, Street Beast earned his connections $75,140 and boosted his overall purse earnings to $885,784.

Street Beast is a son of Street Sense out of the Duke of Marmalade (IRE) mare Flower Party (IRE). He was bred in Kentucky by Sunnybrook Stables.

The Leonatus serves as the local prep toward the Feb. 21 $175,000 John Battaglia Memorial (Listed) and March 21, $777,000 Jeff Ruby Steaks (GIII), both on the Road to the Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve.

Live racing will resume Wednesday through Saturday at Turfway Park with daily first posts of 5:55 p.m. ET. For the latest information about racing and gaming, visit www.turfway.com.

Turfway Park Racing and Gaming