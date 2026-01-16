Summer Adventures begin at BCM; 2026 Summer Camp registration is now open

Summer’s around the corner and BCM Summer Camps are back! Packed with hands-on activities, outdoor adventures and creative projects, these camps are designed for curious kids who love to explore, imagine and try new things.

Behringer-Crawford Museum offers themed camps for ages 4 through rising 8th graders, and registration is now open. Families can choose from the following sessions:

Mini Explorer Camp (For children 4-6 years old*)

Session One -June 10, 11 and 12, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m

Session Two -June 30, July 1 and 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Both sessions will be exactly the same)

Mini Explorers will set off on an adventure through the wonders of Kentucky, exploring themes such as prehistoric people and animals, pioneers, American Indians, wildlife and other natural treasures. Campers will enjoy plenty of crafts, games and more.

Campers will receive a camp t-shirt, daily snack and bottled water. Each child needs to bring a packed lunch each day. Cost is $120 per child (first child; $90 additional child) for museum members and $185 (first child; $90 additional child) for non-members, which includes a one-year family membership to BCM at a $10 discount.

*MUST be able use toilet by oneself

Pioneer Camp (For children 2nd-5th grade in the fall)

June 23, 24, 25 and 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Step back in time and experience pioneer life in Northern Kentucky during the late 1700s and early 1800s. Campers will learn about historic chores, crafts, games and wilderness survival skills.

Campers will receive a camp t-shirt, daily snack, and bottled water. Cost is $200 per child (first child; $120 additional child) for museum members and $265 (first child; $120 additional child) for non-members, which includes a one-year family membership to BCM. Each child needs to bring a packed lunch each day.

Crafts of Yesteryear Camp NEW! (For children entering 6th-8th grade in the fall)

June 16, 17, 18 and 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

New for 2026, Crafts of Yesteryear Camp invites older campers to get creative while learning traditional crafting techniques from bygone eras. Activities include needle felting, macramé, weaving, soap carving and so much more.

Campers will receive a camp t-shirt, daily snack, and bottled water. Cost is $200 per child (first child; $120 additional child) for museum members and $265 (first child; $120 additional child) for non-members, which includes a one-year family membership to BCM. Each child needs to bring a packed lunch each day.

All camps are held at the museum at 1600 Montague Road-Devou Park, Covington and spaces are limited. To register or for more information, call 859-491-4003 or email Kim at education@bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum