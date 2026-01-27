TANK to present plan for its future network at online public meeting January 28

The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky is inviting the community to an online public meeting to hear about the recommended preferred alternative for TANK’s future network.

Last summer, TANK began evaluating its routes and levels of service, receiving input from the public as part of its Transit Development Plan to determine how best to meet the community’s transportation needs while staying within fiscal budget constraints.

The details of the Plan will be presented during a live virtual public meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, January 28, 6-7 p.m. Attendees will learn which routes and services could be changing in the future and have time to give feedback and ask questions. Access the link to join the meeting here.

“Through our study last year, we developed and presented the public with three possible network design options and asked for feedback. We received an overwhelming response to our survey, which we took seriously. Based on input from our riders and stakeholders, we have created another option that will be presented during our upcoming public meeting,” Gina Douthat, General Manager of TANK, said. “Our priority is putting riders’ needs first with service offerings that strengthen our financial security.”

“We’ve been diligent in analyzing our routes and network in consideration of the public’s feedback while keeping in mind our budget. We believe we have the most viable option now and we’re excited to show it to the public.”

The six-month evaluation that began in July 2025 has led to a proposed plan that will be presented to the community and stakeholders at the public meeting. The TANK Board of Directors will hear and vote on the recommended plan in February.

The soonest any changes would be implemented is July 2026, and any final route changes will be communicated to the public in advance.