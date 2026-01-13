United States Forest Service will waive recreation fees for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service will waive fees at all Forest-operated recreation sites in the Daniel Boone National Forest on Monday, January 19 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This waiver does not apply to recreation sites operated by concessionaires, reserved group-use areas or recreation sites that have been closed for the season or maintenance.

Visitors will not be charged a recreation fee on Monday, January 19, at the following locations:

• Cave Run Lake boat ramps

• Laurel River Lake boat ramps

• Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County

• Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County

• Billy Branch Picnic Area – Rowan County

• Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County

• Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County

• Clear Creek Shooting Range – Bath County

• Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County

• Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Whitley County

• Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties

Camping fees will also be waived on Sunday evening, January 18, at the following locations:

• Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties

• Bee Rock Campground – Laurel County

• S-Tree Campground – Jackson County

U.S. Forest Service