Veteran coach achieves goal on bucket list taking team to compete in All “A” Classic state tournament

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

In his previous 21 seasons as a head basketball coach, Aaron Stamm never took a team to a state tournament. He will finally cross that goal off his bucket list Wednesday when his Brossart girls team plays in the first round of the Kentucky All “A” Classic at Owensboro Sportscenter.

The Mustangs enter the small school state tournament will a sparkling 18-1 record in their first season under Stamm’s guidance. They will play Green County (13-8) in a first-round game at 11:30 a.m. (CST) Wednesday.

Brossart made it to the semifinals in last year’s tournament. With five of the top seven players returning from that team, the Mustangs are among the top contenders for the state title that they haven’t won since 1999.

In late December, Brossart won the Lady Invitational of the South tournament with four victories in four days against teams from larger schools. The Mustangs picked up another championship trophy in the 10th Region All “A”Classic with one senior, three juniors and one sophomore in the starting lineup.

The team’s leading scorers are sophomore guard Kylie Smith and junior guard Greylee Kramer with 18.7 and 12.2 averages. Senior forward Rachel Shewmaker is contributing 8.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

The final game on Wednesday’s schedule is Holy Cross (14-2) vs. Kentucky Country Day (8-2) at 9:30 p.m. (CST). Holy Cross won back-to-back girls state titles in 2023 and 2024, but the Indians went down in the first round last year.

Holy Cross won the 9th Region All “A” Classic for the fifth consecutive year without one of its best players. Senior forward D’Myah Williams was averaging a team-high 16 points when an ACL injury ended her season. The offense is now revolving around veteran guards Alyssa Arlinghaus and Jai Johnson.

Opening round games in the Kentucky All “A” Classic boys state tournament on Thursday include Walton-Verona (11-7) vs. Somerset (12-4) at 11:30 a.m. and Newport (11-4) vs. Lexington Christian (11-8) at 5 p.m. (CST).

Newport won the boys state tournament in 2024 and returns with a new team. Walton-Verona made it to the quarterfinals the last two years and has four players with double-figure scoring averages in the current lineup.

Newport junior guard Amontae Lowe is averaging 22 points. Walton-Verona’s scoring leader is junior forward Wyatt Shearer with a 12.9 average.

Girls state tournament at Owensboro Sportscenter

WEDNESDAY — Upper bracket

Pikeville vs. Owensboro Catholic, 8:30 a.m.

Owen County vs. Morgan County, 10 a.m.

BROSSART vs. Green County, 11:30 a.m.

Danville Christian vs. Pikeville, 1 p.m.

WEDNESDAY — Lower bracket

Hazard vs. Lexington Christian, 5 p.m.

Louisville Holy Cross vs. Monroe County, 6:30 p.m.

Carlisle County vs. Lyon County, 8 p.m.

HOLY CROSS vs. Kentucky Country Day, 9:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Upper bracket quarterfinals, 8:30 and 10 a.m.

Lower bracket quarterfinals, 11:30 a.m.and 1 p.m.

SATURDAY

Semifinal games, 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Championship game, noon

Boys state tournament at Owensboro Sportscenter

THURSDAY — Upper bracket

Clinton County vs. Evangel Christian, 8:30 a.m.

Caverna vs. Owensboro Catholic, 10 a.m.

WALTON-VERONA vs. Somerset, 11:30 a.m.

Martin County vs. Breathitt County, 1 p.m.

THURSDAY — Lower bracket

NEWPORT vs. Lexington Christian, 5 p.m.

Harlan vs. Nicholas County, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky Country Day vs. Raceland, 8 p.m.

Mayfield vs. Lyon County, 9:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Upper bracket quarterfinals, 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Lower bracket quarterfinals, 8 and 9:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Semifinal games, 5 and 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Championship game, 2 p.m.