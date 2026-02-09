A’nika Lickert opens Cesalees Closet with her first fashion show — and creative designs

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune staff writer

It was Sunday. And it was super. But it had nothing at all to do with football. A’nika Lickert, a graduate of Covington Latin High School, opened her Cesalee’s Closet with her first fashion show.

“I started sewing when I was gifted a machine about nine years ago,” Lickert, now a Fashion Design major at the University of Cincinnati, told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “I really enjoy being creative, and I just started sewing.”

And Cesalee’s Closet, her creation, was born three years ago, with her designs on sale, on-line.

Twenty-four of those outfits were worn by 12 models at The Spot – 337 West 5th Street, Cincinnati.

“The planning for this event took about four to six months,” she said, “and the 24 outfits – sewn by hand – was about a year’s worth of design.”

As a Fashion Design major, Lickert creates gowns, does alterations and makes skirts – they were all on display Sunday.

Kisha Boone was a proud mom, watching her 15-year-old daughter Janae walk down the runway.

“Janae,” said Boone, “is a Miss Worthington (Ohio), through the International United Miss System.”

Janae’s sister – 18-year-old Helyna Park – is a current Miss Ohio Teen USA pageant winner. Both young ladies were modeling Lickert’s outfits.

“A’nika has amazing designs,” Boone told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “Our family met her at the International United Miss Pageant, while creating designs. In fact, she is in the process of designing a fun-fashion dress for Janae – and next week it will be featured in New York Fashion Week.”

Lickert is building confidence for all these girls, says Boone.

“And what I love about her designs – she has dresses for all sizes – full range.”

Eleven-year-old Presley Campbell was on the runway – she’s a USA Ambassador, and a Pre-Teen Miss Kentucky.

“This is a great experience,” said Campbell who attends Twenhofel Middle School. “This was my first time competing in the USA Ambassador pageant.”

The event featured new pieces, raffle baskets and local businesses – and, of course family members snapping photos of their young models in Lickert’s creations. The crowd of close to 200 was able to view, enjoy and scat home – in time for the other “super” event.

The Spot – on West 5th – was truly super – that’s where Cesalee’s Closet opened its doors.