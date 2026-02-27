Brossart draws state’s No. 1 team in girls 10th Region playoffs; Four ranked teams in 9th Region bracket

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Brossart will take on George Rogers Clark, the state’s top-ranked girls basketball team, in the first round of the 10th Region tournament on Monday in Winchester.

The 9th Region girls tournament gets under way Sunday with with four games at Northern Kentucky University’s Truist Arena. Four of the eight teams in that bracket were ranked among the top 16 in the final state media poll.

George Rogers Clark blasted Brossart, 71-36, in last year’s 10th Region championship final. This season, the Cardinals (26-2) won their last 15 regular season games to earn the state’s No. 1 ranking. The winning margins in their two district playoff games were 58 and 31 points.

If Brossart (25-7) pulls off the upset, the Mustangs will play Pendleton County or Mason County, two teams they defeated during the regular season.

Campbell County (21-6) will host Montgomery County (20-10) in another 10th Region first-round matchup on Monday. In a game between the two teams earlier this month, Campbell County posted a 75-63 victory with four starters scoring in double figures on their home court.

The leading contenders for the 9th Region title are four-time defending champion Cooper, Notre Dame, Ryle and Holy Cross. They were all ranked among the state’s top 16 teams and have first-round games against opponents they beat by wide margins during the regular season.

Barring any upsets, it will be No. 6 Cooper vs. No. 11 Notre Dame and No. 12 Holy Cross vs. No. 16 Ryle in the region semifinals on Tuesday.

“We all have our own things that are important for us to be successful on any given night,” said Ryle coach Katie Haitz. “It’s going to be a fun (tournament) and I’m looking forward to it.”

Draws to determine pairings for the 9th Region boys tournament at Truist Arena, 8th Region boys and girls tournaments at Henry County High School and 10th Region boys tournament at Mason County High School are scheduled for Saturday morning. The 9th Region boys tournament doesn’t start until Saturday, March 7.

9TH REGION GIRLS TOURNAMENT AT TRUIST ARENA

Sunday — Upper bracket

Notre Dame (21-7) vs St. Henry (17-12), 1 p.m.

Cooper (20-8) vs. Highlands (17-11), 2:30 p.m.

Sunday — Lower bracket

Holy Cross (26-5) vs. Dixie Heights, (13-15) 6:30 p.m.

Ryle (20-9) vs. Newport Central Catholic (20-11), 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Upper bracket semifinal, 6:30 p.m.

Lower bracket semifinal, 8 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION GIRLS TOURNAMENT AT MULTIPLE SITES

Monday — Upper bracket

Pendleton County (18-7) at Mason County (17-9), 7 p.m.

Brossart (25-7) at George Rogers Clark (26-2), 7 p.m.

Monday — Lower bracket

Montgomery County (20-10) at Campbell County (21-6), 7 p.m.

Bracken County (15-13) at Nicholas County (18-12), 7 p.m.

Friday at Harrison County High School

Upper bracket semifinal, 6 p.m.

Lower bracket semifinal, 8 p.m.

Saturday at Harrison County High School

Championship game, 7 p.m.