CBC’s Women Leading Change event is Thursday at Wenzel Distillery, register here

The Women Leading Change event is coming up quickly on Thursday, February 19, from 3:30–6 p.m. at Wenzel Distillery, 412 Madison Avenue, Covington. Space is limited, but there’s still time to register—secure your spot today.

This year’s theme, Women Leading Change – Through Entrepreneurship, will spotlight the powerful ways women are creating space, building opportunity, and driving meaningful change through business ownership in Covington. We are especially excited to bring together such an inspiring group of local leaders for this conversation.

Moderator:

Nancy Grayson, President & CEO – Horizon Community Foundation

Panelists:

• Sarah Grace Mohr, CEO of MACKEY & The Prosperity People, transforms how leaders think about money and worth. Drawing from her own journey with financial trauma to financial empowerment, she guides clients beyond simple number-crunching to profound mindset shifts that unlock true prosperity. With 15 years in finance and accounting, including exclusive fractional CFO work, Sarah Grace combines deep expertise with disarming vulnerability to create lasting change. A recognized leader in Cincinnati’s business community – including honors as 40 Under 40 and NKYP – she’s known for challenging industry norms and championing a more empowering approach to financial leadership. As past President of Impact 100 and graduate of prestigious leadership programs including WE Lead, Sarah Grace brings both heart and authority to conversations about money, worth, and transformative growth.

• Jill Morenz, President & CEO – Aviatra Accelerators With more than a dozen years of non-profit experience and twice as long as an entrepreneur, Jill Morenz is leading Aviatra Accelerators into its 16th year. Jill has created two businesses in her career and leverages those insights as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Aviatra, as she works with women entrepreneurs to set them up for business success. About Aviatra Accelerators, celebrating fifteen years of supporting women on the rise to find the power to soar, Aviatra Accelerators, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, exists to empower female entrepreneurs, providing classes, coaching, community and access to capital. Aviatra’s programs are tailored to meet the needs of women entrepreneurs at all stages of the business cycle. With a presence in Dayton and Cincinnati, Ohio, and Northern Kentucky, Aviatra Accelerators has helped over 5,000 female entrepreneurs create 15,000 jobs and receive millions in funding. Its alumni have generated a cumulative total of over $1 billion in earned revenues.

• Rachel DesRochers is a strategic advisor, community architect, transformational leader, consultant, connector, and the visionary founder of Power to Pursue, the Incubator Kitchen Collective and The Gratitude Collective – and she’s passionate about empowering women and entrepreneurs to build sustainable, purpose-driven businesses! As an international speaker and recognized thought leader, Rachel shares her insights on entrepreneurship, strategic leadership, community building, gratitude, and women’s empowerment with audiences worldwide. Her collaborative leadership style is key to her role as advisor for the Queen City Game Changers, an executive leadership program for women, where she develops and facilitates programming that mentors and guides emerging entrepreneurs and corporate leaders. She’s also the author of The Mourning Light: Reflections on Love and Loss and Shift to Light: 90 Days to Grateful, and creator of Gratitude Grams – a 54-card deck designed as practical tools for personal and professional transformation. When she’s not consulting, speaking, or building community, Rachel is being a mom to three wildly wonderful children who keep her grounded, grateful, and endlessly inspired.

