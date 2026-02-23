Cincinnati Observatory will welcome early risers to view March 3 total lunar eclipse

Early risers across the tri-state area will be treated to a total lunar eclipse in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, March 3. Often called a “blood moon,” this celestial event occurs when the full Moon turns a deep red as it passes through Earth’s shadow.

While no special equipment is needed to enjoy a lunar eclipse, the Cincinnati Observatory invites the public to experience it through its historic 1845 Merz & Mahler telescope.

The observatory will be open from 4:30-7 a.m. for this relaxed, early-morning gathering. Coffee and pastries will be available for those on their way to work for the day.

A lunar eclipse happens when Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow onto the lunar surface.

In the greater Cincinnati area, the Moon will begin entering the darkest part of Earth’s shadow (the umbra) at approximately 4:50 a.m. Totality, when the Moon is fully immersed in the shadow, begins at 6:04 a.m. During this phase, the Moon will glow a coppery red. The color occurs because sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, which filters and bends red light toward the Moon. The eclipse will still be underway as the Moon sets shortly after 7 a.m.

“Lunar eclipses are visible to everyone on the night side of Earth at the time of the event, making them more widely accessible than solar eclipses,” says Dr. Wes Ryle, Astronomer at the Cincinnati Observatory. “Totality also lasts much longer than a solar eclipse, so there’s no frantic rush. It’s a laid-back opportunity to watch the sky slowly change in the company of fellow astronomy enthusiasts.”

Those viewing from home should look toward the western sky during the times listed above. Weather permitting, the Cincinnati Observatory will provide access to its historic 1845 Merz & Mahler telescope, along with additional portable telescopes on the observatory grounds.

This is a clear-sky-only event.

Guests are encouraged to check cincinnatiobservatory.org and the observatory’s social media pages the day before the event for weather updates.

The event is free and open to the public with no registration required. A suggested donation of $5 per person supports the observatory’s mission of preservation, education, and outreach, but is not required for attendance.

Cincinnati Observatory