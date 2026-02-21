CovCath boys, Cooper girls enter playoffs as 9th Region favorites despite losses in final games

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Covington Catholic boys and Cooper girls still have high expectations going into Kentucky’s high school basketball playoffs even though they both lost their final regular season games on Friday.

CovCath, the top-ranked boys team in the statewide media poll, lost a road game to No. 4 Madison Central, 70-60, to end the regular season with a 28-2 record. It was the lowest point total of the season for the Colonels, who had won 20 games in a row. They got 20 points from point guard Athens Gillis, who was named the top senior in the 9th Region by local members of the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches.

A last-second 3-point goal gave Louisville Assumption a 68-67 win over Cooper in a season-ending matchup between girls teams ranked No. 2 and No. 8 in the state media poll.

The 19-7 Jaguars, who have won the last four 9th Region championships, have the talent to extend that streak with junior Haylee Noel leading the way.

She scored 27 points in Friday’s game and was voted Division I Player of the Year by local coaches for the second consecutive season earlier in the week.

Northern Kentucky teams will compete in six boys and six girls district tournaments next week. The winner and runner-up in each district will advance to 8th, 9th and 10th Region tournaments.

Last season, Cooper swept the boys and girls 9th Region championships and Simon Kenton won the 8th Region girls title.

The Simon Kenton girls enter this year’s playoffs ranked No. 4 in the state media poll with a 26-2 record. The Pioneers did not lose to an in-state opponent during the regular season, including eight teams ranked among the state’s top 20. Their average margin of victory is 19 points.

The top-seeded boys teams in the six local districts are Simon Kenton (32nd), Ryle (33rd), Lloyd (34th), CovCath (35th), Highlands (36th) and Campbell County (37th). Highlands is ranked No. 16 in the state poll and averages 78.8 points per game, but the last time the Bluebirds won a district title was 2022.

The top-seeds in the six local girls districts are Simon Kenton (32nd), Cooper (33rd), St. Henry (34th), Notre Dame (35th), Highlands (36th) and Campbell County (37th). Campbell County senior Izzy Jayasuriya was named co-winner of the 10th Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches.

The 9th Region Player of the Year in girls basketball was Ryle senior Jaelyn Jones. Her team won nine of its last 11 games to finish the regular season with an 18-9 record.

Girls basketball district tournaments

32nd DISTRICT AT WALTON-VERONA HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Simon Kenton vs. Williamstown, 6 p.m.

Walton-Verona vs. Grant County, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT RYLE HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Cooper vs. Boone County, 5:45 p.m.

Ryle vs. Conner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT LLOYD HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Ludlow vs. Villa Madonna, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Henry vs. Ludlow-Villa Madonna winner, 6 p.m.

Dixie Heights vs. Lloyd, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT BEECHWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Notre Dame vs. Holmes, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Beechwood, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT BELLEVUE HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Highlands vs. Dayton, 6 p.m.

Newport Central Catholic vs. Bellevue, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Brossart vs. Scott, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship game: Campbell County vs. Brossart-Scott winner, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball district tournaments

32nd DISTRICT AT WALTON-VERONA HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Simon Kenton vs. Williamstown, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Walton-Verona vs. Grant County, 7 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT RYLE HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Boone County vs. Heritage, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Ryle vs. Boone County-Heritage winner, 5:45 p.m.

Conner vs. Cooper, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT LLOYD HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Ludlow vs. Villa Madonna, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Lloyd vs. Ludlow-Villa Madonna winner, 6 p.m.

Dixie Heights vs. St. Henry, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT HOLY CROSS HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Covington Catholic vs. Holmes, 5:30 p.m.

Beechwood vs. Holy Cross, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT BELLEVUE HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Bellevue vs. Dayton, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Highlands vs. Bellevue-Dayton winner, 6 p.m.

Newport vs. Newport Central Catholic, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Brossart vs. Scott, 5:35 p.m.

Campbell County vs. Calvary Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.