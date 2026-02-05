Dan Beard Council celebrates 2025 Eagle Scouts at NKU, setting new council records

Dan Beard Council, Scouting America proudly celebrated the Graeter Class of 2025 Eagle Scouts recently, recognizing an extraordinary group of young leaders whose achievements reflect the highest ideals of Scouting.

This year’s class included 257 Eagle Scouts, marking another milestone year for the council. Notably, the Class of 2025 also set a new council record with 27 young women earning the rank of Eagle Scout, highlighting the continued growth and impact of Scouting for all youth.

The celebration was held at Northern Kentucky University’s Student Union Ballroom, where NKU President and Dan Beard Council Board Member Dr. Cady Short-Thompson officially welcomed the Eagle Scouts and their families, congratulating them on their dedication, leadership, and service.

The event was expertly emceed by Beryl Love and Amy Murray, who guided attendees through an inspiring program honoring the Scouts’ accomplishments and the community partners who support Scouting’s mission.

A special highlight of the evening was the recognition of the Graeter Family, now in its fifth generation of family members working in the iconic ice cream business. The family was honored for their longstanding leadership, generosity, and service to the Scouting community and to the greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region. Their commitment has helped shape opportunities for countless young people to grow as leaders of character.

“The Eagle Scout rank represents years of perseverance, service, and leadership,” said Andy Zahn, Scout Executive. “This remarkable class — and the continued support of community partners like the Graeter family — demonstrates the powerful impact Scouting has on our region.”

Eagle Dan Beard Council serves over 11,000 youth in the region supported by over 3,500 volunteers.