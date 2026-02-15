GCF provides grant to Fire Foundation of NKY to advance inclusive Catholic education

The FIRE Foundation of Northern Kentucky has received a $25,000 grant from Greater Cincinnati Foundation in support of its initiative, Advancing Inclusive Education in the Diocese of Covington.

GCF’s Building Bright Futures funding supports organizations serving children and young adults, from pre-K to post-secondary, to create a future with limitless potential. Funded initiatives focus on improving academic outcomes through mentoring, tutoring, socio-emotional learning (SEL), college and career exploration, and overall academic success.

The FIRE Foundation of Northern Kentucky’s grant will support efforts to advance inclusive Catholic education by increasing access, resources, and support for students with disabilities within the Diocese of Covington. Through collaboration with schools, educators, and families, the project aims to ensure that every child has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive in an inclusive educational environment.

Grant funds were distributed December 31, 2025.“This grant from the Greater Cincinnati Foundation is a powerful affirmation of the importance of inclusive education,” said Missy Hail, President of the FIRE Foundation of NKY. “Reaching our $300,000 goal with the support of GCF and many others means we can strengthen our partnerships with Northern Kentucky Catholic schools and ensure that students of all abilities are welcomed, supported, and celebrated in their school communities.”