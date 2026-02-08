Government briefs: News from Ft. Mitchell, Edgewood, Independence, Ft. Wright, Erlanger

By Patricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

FORT MITCHELL

Shortly after the Ft. Mitchell council meeting was called to order under the leadership of the new mayor, Greg Pohlgeers, council went into executive session, and when they came out they had discussed the two applications that they received for filling the vacancy left by Pohlgeers when he stepped into the mayor’s position, vacated by Jude Hehman.

The two applications were from Brad Leeke and William Crouse, and when a vote was taken, Council voted to put Brad Leeke into the vacant council seat.

Mayor Pohlgeers asked William Crouse to stay in touch with him so they can keep him in the loop for the city.

A homeowner, Kristy Kersting, came to talk to council about the problem of the sidewalks not being clear, especially for Beechwood Road for the students attending school. Another person said the same thing was happening for the students at Blessed Sacrament.

Mayor Pohlgeers wanted to wait for City Administrator Edwin King to be back at the city, but a discussion about the sidewalks did ensue. Kersting said she can walk through a foot of snow, but her 5-year-old cannot, and she thinks there is already a law on the books that specifies that residents have a responsibility to clear their sidewalks. Pohlgeers said what he has heard from other attorneys, not Ft. Mitchell, that if the homeowner doesn’t clear the snow at all, pedestrians can clearly see the danger of walking on the snow, but if they do clear the sidewalk, and there is some unseen ice somewhere, then the homeowner is responsible if the pedestrian hurts themselves while walking on it. Kersting protested that there are penalties for not cleaning their sidewalks. She said so far, she hasn’t gotten anyone to say they will help.

“Why can nothing else be done?” she said in exasperation.

Mayor Pohlgeers said he thinks the law is old, and there could be some conflict with KRS, and he would like to take a look at it. He said it is an issue that is more complex than it looks.

Kersting said she had come to council last year and she didn’t hear back, so she is hoping she can get some kind of answer this year. Pohlgeers said the city can help with getting the word out and communicating with volunteers who might be able to help shovel the snow, and he can talk to the city attorney to about the ordinance on clearing the sidewalks. He also said that as a resident, he can say let’s get together as a city and help to clear the sidewalks so the children don’t have to walk in the street.

Pohlgeers told council that there are three bills currently up before legislators in Frankfort that he does not like. The first, HB75, eliminates property tax, and he said that will be disastrous for communities. The second, HB276, is the chicken bill, and he said it will take the matter away from cities, forfeiting local control. The third bill, SB 112, is about Air B+Bs which he said also takes away local control from cities.

EDGEWOOD

Edgewood city council passed the second reading of an ordinance amending zoning to make sure manufactured homes are considered the same as single family homes as far as zoning.

Council agreed to cancel their meeting on February 16 due to the Presidents’ Day holiday.

Council discussed legislative matters that are being considered in Frankfort currently, and City Administrator Brian Dehner said that he will get a letter out to the legislature that they are definitely against SB112 which is about Air B+B and short term rentals. He said it takes away the rights of the cities to regulate and control the short term rentals. It would void any existing legislation that the cities have in place and will instead institute a statewide permit system. Dehner said all the communities are not the same, and the state should not take away local control.

INDEPENDENCE

Independence City Council passed the second reading of an ordinance which tightens up the rules for who can sign checks in the city. Obviously anyone who writes the checks cannot sign a check, and the city always had rules, but when the last audit happened it was suggested that the rules be more official. The Mayor, CAO, and City Clerk are the only check signers in the city.

Council also passed the second reading of an ordinance which raised the fee for solicitations. Now the fee will be $75.

A third ordinance which had a second reading was the amended language on manufactured homes that was required by HB 160.

Several residents came to discuss the placement of a no parking sign on Manor Hill Drive. At the last meeting in January a resident came to complain that the sign interfered with visual line of sight, and it was discovered that there was a problem, so some options were brought to the meeting. Three residents of Windemere, an adjoining street, came to talk about the problem. Jason Landers said he thought speeding was the root of the problem, more so than the line of sight, and he has started a process to have a speed hump installed so that people will have to slow down for safety. Two other people spoke up about the problem. Nothing more was done about the sign at this meeting, but Mayor Reinersman promised more discussion.

FORT WRIGHT

Ft. Wright city council approved the appointments of Council members Bernie Wessels and Donna Ross to the PDS council.

Chief Jonathon Colwell from the Police Department gave an end of the year report for 2025. Fire Chief Steve Schewe’s report was postponed until the next meeting.

Council authorized Mayor Dave Hatter to send individualized .letters to the legislature in Frankfort in opposition to the following bills; SB 91 and 112, and HB 495, 518 and 275.

ERLANGER

Coca Cola Consolidated was in Erlanger’s business spotlight. A short film about the company was played, and Area Manager of Distribution Joseph Bacon was on hand to tell council a little more about the company, including the mission, which is to Honor God in all we do. Bacon said he is grateful for all the memories his company has created in the community. Morris Howard also expressed his gratitude on working with Erlanger.

Josh Wice, Executive Director of Planning and Development Services came to the meeting to acquaint and re-acquaint himself with city council. He told them a little about himself and also what PDS does for all the cities in the county.

A first reading on an ordinance about Parking and Abandoned Vehicles was taken off the agenda due to council receiving it late.

The second reading of an ordinance amending the zoning text to include manufactured housing with single family homes was read and passed.

The first reading of an ordinance setting up the Redevelopment and Assessment Moratorium program was held.

Another first reading was held that approved grant funding for an outdoor fitness court in Silverlake park.

CAO Mark Collier told council that the entire strip mall that has Ameristop is completely full now.

Mayor Jessica Fette said that Public Works has started to drill holes for the fencing at the new dog park for the Eons project.