Governor signs proclamation naming February as Gifted Education Month in Kentucky

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear recently signed a proclamation declaring February as Gifted Education Month. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman recognized the proclamation highlighting the month during a special ceremony earlier this month at the Capitol Education Building.

Gifted Education Month is a time to celebrate the more than 90,000 gifted and talented students across Kentucky, as well as the dedicated educators who teach them.

Commissioner of Education Robbie Fletcher said gifted education is an important part of helping students develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills that will prepare them for their future careers.

“We want every student across the Commonwealth to be exposed to vibrant learning opportunities,” he said. “Our gifted students deserve the chance to learn about and explore the world around them, so they can be the next generation of Kentucky’s leaders. We are here today to celebrate gifted students and the educators who challenge those students and help them thrive.”

Fletcher shared how middle and high school students across the state participate in the Kentucky Youth Assembly and Kentucky United Nations Assembly to explore civic leadership and global problem solving. Many districts provide opportunities for high school students identified in the gifted area of leadership to mentor elementary and middle school students.

“These initiatives not only enhance our students’ leadership skills, but also benefits the school community through their leadership,” Fletcher said.

Gifted students throughout the state also participate in passion projects and fine arts collaborations. Students collaborate with artists and experts in music, dance, drama and art to develop their talents. They attend plays, ballets and musicals to deepen their understanding of the fine arts.

Fletcher shared one example of a standout project where this past year, gifted students in a partnered with agriculture and construction teachers to build 115 nesting boxes for eastern bluebirds, which supports local wildlife and habitat restoration.

“These projects showcase the authentic, student-driven learning that defines gifted education, blending creativity, critical thinking, leadership and community service,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher also thanked the educators who provide differentiated instruction and support to gifted and talented students. He said gifted and talented coordinators, gifted education teachers and general education teachers all work together to ensure students reach their full potential.

“At KDE, we are proud to support gifted and talented students, their families and the dedicated educators who provide advanced opportunities for acceleration and enrichment,” Fletcher said. “Collaboratively, we are paving the way for a more promising future for everyone.”

Kentucky Department of Education