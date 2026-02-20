Heart month: Simple habits that support a healthier heart; make them part of your life

By Dr. Nouran Sorour, M.D.

University of Kentucky

February is National Heart Month, a reminder that heart health is built through the small, everyday choices we make. Many heart disease risk factors can be reduced through healthy habits. This Heart Month, focus on realistic, sustainable steps that support a stronger heart for you and your family.

Eat smart for a healthy heart

• Fill half your plate with fruits and vegetables

• Choose whole grains over refined grains

• Swap sugary drinks for water or unsweetened beverages

• Limit processed foods high in sodium and saturated fats

• Include heart-healthy fats like avocado, nuts and olive oil

Add more movement into your routine

• Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week

• Take the stairs instead of the elevator

• Add in family walks after dinner

• Incorporate strength training twice a week

Daily choices that strengthen heart health

• Get seven to nine hours of sleep each night

• Manage stress with mindfulness, yoga or meditation

• Avoid smoking and limit alcohol

• Schedule routine check-ups with your health care provider

Healthy habits start at home

• When parents stay active, kids are more likely to build healthy heart habits

• Limiting screen time and encouraging active play supports balanced, heart healthy routines

• Eating meals together supports healthier food choices and long-term nutrition habits

• Consistent bedtimes help kids regulate sleep, improve focus, mood and heart health. Women and Heart Disease Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women, yet it is often underrecognized. • Women may experience symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue, nausea or jaw/back pain, not just chest pain • Risk increases after menopause • Pregnancy-related conditions like high blood pressure or gestational diabetes raise future heart risk Make heart-healthy habits part of your life • Start small: Add one new habit each week

• Plan ahead: Prep healthy food in advance for easy snacking and meals

• Make it social: Take family walks or cook heart healthy meals together

• Set reminders: Set phone alerts for hydration, movement and bedtime

• Track progress: Keep a journal or use an app to monitor exercise, meals and sleep

• Celebrate wins: Track progress and celebrate milestones As a cardiologist, I often remind patients that heart health is a lifelong investment. The small, consistent decisions we make each day determine our long-term cardiovascular future. This American Heart Month, commit to one meaningful habit and let it be the start of lasting change. Dr. Nouran Sorour, M.D., is a associate professor of internal medicine in the UK College of Medicine and cardiologist at UK HealthCare’s Gill Heart and Vascular Institute.

